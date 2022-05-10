TDEC Announces Mt. Juliet Recreation Grant of $430,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $430,000 parks and recreation grant for Mt. Juliet for a restroom building and playground.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The Mt. Juliet project will include an approximately 19x28-foot restroom building, an approximately 25x46-foot playground, and ADA access connecting them to the parking lot.

“I’m pleased this grant has been awarded for new facilities at Hamilton Denson Park,” said Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon. “A well-equipped playground will greatly enhance quality of life for Mt. Juliet families, and the project will also make the park more accessible to all. I applaud local officials for successfully applying for the grant and look forward to seeing the improvements take shape.”

“Our parks and playgrounds provide wonderful opportunities for our children to be active and have fun outdoors,” said Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. These improvements will provide a welcomed benefit for families but will also give our citizens with disabilities greater access. I appreciate TDEC’s continued investment in Mt. Juliet.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.