Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,629 in the last 365 days.

Hellenic American Academy Honors Alumnus Dino Miliotis

Hellenic American Academy

Dino Miliotis' best-selling memoir

Philanthropist Dino Miliotis and Foundation sponsor Porsche of Wilmington

Casino Royale Night's Guest Speaker Takes the Stage on May 15

I think he touches on a very important message everyone in our community can relate to ...”
— Jim Logothetis, Chairman Hellenic American Academy

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special guest Dino Miliotis is ready to take center stage in the name of charity at the Annual Gala Casino Royale Night hosted by the Hellenic American Academy at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago on May 15.

"We thank Dino for being here to celebrate with us," said Mary Spyratos, event planner and owner of Diamond Girl Events in Barrington. "Dino's late father was such an important part of our school's history, serving as teacher, assistant principal and principal for many years."

Miliotis, an alumnus of Socrates School and the Hellenic American Academy, is best known as the inventor of an all-natural insect repelling wristband, Bug-Ban, and one of the pioneers of outsourced payroll, now a multi-billion-dollar-a-year industry.

"We think that his father would be so proud, just knowing Dino is with us" said Marketing & Communications Director Effie Gountanis. " He's supporting our efforts to continue to provide students a value-based environment that will help position them for future success."

For 40 years Dino Miliotis has been a driving force in business, featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur and People Magazine. He is editor-in-chief of Life Without Limits Magazine and founder of both DM Global and Foundation Fundraisers, Inc. His message, to change the world one person at a time, is his mantra and driving force behind what he describes as the most rewarding time of his life. Author of his memoir, There Is No Box, Miliotis describes his personal journey of struggle and recovery. The book's success, especially in the recovery community now estimated at over 30 million, paved the way to joining the Hyer Calling Foundation as CEO in 2021 to help others overcome the challenges in recovery.

"Dino's story is so compelling," said Chairman Jim Logothetis. "I think he touches on a very important message everyone in our community can relate to, hope and reinvention, ... he's a perfect leader to inspire our youth."

For more information on the Hellenic American Academy or to attend the annual Casino Royale Gala go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/qqQ/ or call (847) 317-1063

Clarence Jordan
Oracle Group, Inc.
email us here

You just read:

Hellenic American Academy Honors Alumnus Dino Miliotis

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.