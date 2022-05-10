Hellenic American Academy Honors Alumnus Dino Miliotis

Hellenic American Academy Dino Miliotis' best-selling memoir Philanthropist Dino Miliotis and Foundation sponsor Porsche of Wilmington

Casino Royale Night's Guest Speaker Takes the Stage on May 15

I think he touches on a very important message everyone in our community can relate to ...” — Jim Logothetis, Chairman Hellenic American Academy

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special guest Dino Miliotis is ready to take center stage in the name of charity at the Annual Gala Casino Royale Night hosted by the Hellenic American Academy at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago on May 15.

"We thank Dino for being here to celebrate with us," said Mary Spyratos, event planner and owner of Diamond Girl Events in Barrington. "Dino's late father was such an important part of our school's history, serving as teacher, assistant principal and principal for many years."

Miliotis, an alumnus of Socrates School and the Hellenic American Academy, is best known as the inventor of an all-natural insect repelling wristband, Bug-Ban, and one of the pioneers of outsourced payroll, now a multi-billion-dollar-a-year industry.

"We think that his father would be so proud, just knowing Dino is with us" said Marketing & Communications Director Effie Gountanis. " He's supporting our efforts to continue to provide students a value-based environment that will help position them for future success."

For 40 years Dino Miliotis has been a driving force in business, featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur and People Magazine. He is editor-in-chief of Life Without Limits Magazine and founder of both DM Global and Foundation Fundraisers, Inc. His message, to change the world one person at a time, is his mantra and driving force behind what he describes as the most rewarding time of his life. Author of his memoir, There Is No Box, Miliotis describes his personal journey of struggle and recovery. The book's success, especially in the recovery community now estimated at over 30 million, paved the way to joining the Hyer Calling Foundation as CEO in 2021 to help others overcome the challenges in recovery.

"Dino's story is so compelling," said Chairman Jim Logothetis. "I think he touches on a very important message everyone in our community can relate to, hope and reinvention, ... he's a perfect leader to inspire our youth."

For more information on the Hellenic American Academy or to attend the annual Casino Royale Gala go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/qqQ/ or call (847) 317-1063