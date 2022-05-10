Chaos Candle Company® “Out of Chaos, Came the Light”
LANHAM, MD, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, in the midst of world-wide chaos, came the Chaos Candle Company® to provide some relief. Each candle, hand crafted in Maryland, represents an epic tale in Greek mythology with various representations of Gods, Goddesses, Heroes, and mythic tales.
Founded by a deaf woman whose aim is to provide not just a candle, but an experience, comes a product that plays on all of the senses by someone that understands how a scent can be more than a decorative element in the home, but a representation of how ones feel.
Chaos Candle Company® takes the time to help decide which story consumer want to tell and ultimately, how consumer want to feel every time they light a candle. Each candle comes with details regarding the individual fragrance notes as well as the associated story that inspired the making of the candle. Notes on burn time as well as Candle Care also accompany each purchase.
As a deaf-owned business, they also strive to bring awareness to the deaf community and celebrate World Deaf Refugee Day. A percentage of the proceeds is donated to the Himalayan Foundation – USA and more information can be found at World Deaf Refugee Day at: https://wdrd.org/
Featured in Washingtonian Magazine, the Chaos Candle Company® is only at the beginning of its journey and is committed to being an inspiration to anyone looking for the right story to tell from the comfort of their own home.
Praise for Chaos Candle Company:
“Chaos hand crafted candles are absolutely amazing…the smell of perfection and the essence of the season at hand.” – John E.
“I bought the winter solstice collection for the holidays. I needed a boost of morale for my holiday spirit. The pandemic has done a number on the psyche. As soon as it arrived, I smelled each one and no [exaggeration], each one smells like the holidays. I don’t normally do reviews, but it was a must for this product!” – Stacey E.
“I am very picky with most candles, and this one you can [not] buy at other stores.” – Jessica C.
S.E. Carter
Chaos Candle Company
+1 301-859-0425
contact@chaoscandlecompany
