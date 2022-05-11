Ultimate Workout And Recovery Seeks Philanthropic Partners In Helping Thousands Of Families Battling Illness

Ultimate Workout And Recovery Team Seeks Philanthropic Partners Towards Getting Families Battling Illness And Disability Their Own Home Gym

Ultimate Workout And Recovery Team Seeks Philanthropic Big Hearted Partners In Cause To Help Thousands Of Families Battling Illness Have Their Own Home Gyms

The UWAR goals since 2013 are to create strength training systems for the entire family especially those battling illness to provide hope empowerment and independence to all no matter the situation.” — UWAR Chairman JT Salamon

UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Workout And Recovery,Pioneers and Innovators in Wellness Consulting,Invention Coaching and Adaptive Family Home Gyms since 2013, now seek philanthropic partners who would like to collaborate on this critical UWAR Initiative towards getting thousands of families battling illness their very own home gym at no cost to them. Ultimate Workout And Recovery to date has successfully brought in top endorsers worldwide across all types of demographics in their unique mission and also has helped change thousands of lives worldwide in many categories from the USA to the UAE and all the way to Australia.

Sponsors and Pledges: 216 970 3711.

Website: Www.workoutandrecovery.com.

What Sponsors get: Dedicated Gold Name Plate on each USA Manufactured System as well as Tax Deduction.

Goals for timeline and funding for this specific unique cause: $100,000 by July 15th 2022.