Aeon Mall Việt Nam to build trade centre in Huế

VIETNAM, May 10 -

An overview of Huế City. The central Thừa Thiên Huế province plans to attract investment from Japan, the EU and the US. — Photo courtesy of Thừa Thiên Huế Portal

THỪA THIÊN HUẾ — Aeon Mall Việt Nam plans to build its first trading centre, Aeon Mall Huế, covering a total 86,000sq.m, with an investment of US$170 million in the central province’s new urban area of An Vân Dương.

The province’s people’s committee said the plan, which was accepted by the local authorities earlier in May, would open for operation in 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic ties.

It said the province and Aeon Mall Việt Nam had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of a trading centre to boost tourism, trade and attraction of investment from Japan to Thừa Thiên Huế.

In 2020, Thừa Thiên Huế approved the development of An Vân Dương urban centre in Hương Trà Township on 42.6ha.

Last month, during the meeting with the Japanese Consulate General, Yakabe Yoshinori, the provincial leadership called for investment from Japan to the locality in terms of tourism, trade, service, and high-tech industries.

Last month, the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) and Thừa Thiên Huế also agreed to boost ties between businesses from the US and the province to promote Huế as a future green economic growth area.

Representative of Thừa Thiên Huế provincial people's committee hands an investment proposal certificate to Aeon Mall Việt Nam for the development of the Aeon Mall Huế. Photo courtesy of Nhật Bắc

EU investment

In Đà Nẵng, the city’s Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) has offered investment opportunities to businesses from Bremen, Germany, in seaport, logistics and information technology (IT) during a recent working visit by representatives of Bremen.

The Director of the city’s IPA, Huỳnh Thị Liên Phương said the investment from Germany to Đà Nẵng was still small at only US$10.3 million.

She said Đà Nẵng had been inviting bidding for the development of the deep seaport of Liên Chiểu and logistics zone, including a railway cargo station, airport logistics and the hi-tech park logistics to boost the connection of multi-transport logistics industries.

Đà Nẵng and the Cen­tral Agen­cy for Ger­man Schools Abroad (ZfA) had developed a pilot German teaching project at two junior secondary schools in the city in 2016.

Port of Đà Nẵng. The central city has called investment from Bremen, Germany, in seaport, logistics and information technology. VNS Photo Công Thành

Huế and Đà Nẵng – two tourism hubs in central Việt Nam – are seen as favourite destinations to investors from European countries, Japan, the US in high-tech, tourism, logistics, health care and advanced farming.

The two localities, which connect to the East-West Economic Corridor linking Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Việt Nam, are considered to have good investment potential with long coastal lines, world heritage sites, preferential policies, reasonable land prices abundant labour force.

Đà Nẵng and Huế are also situated on National Highway 1, as well as having railway, seaport and airport systems and large areas for industrial zone development.

The Euro Chamber of Commerce and Industry and EU-Việt Nam Business Network in Đà Nẵng, Amcham and the South Korea Trade and Investment Agency have already set up their offices to boost investment and trade in central Việt Nam.

Consular General of Japan, Korea, a new joint visa application centre for Belgium, Germany and Italy, and the United Kingdom and Australia were opened in Đà Nẵng to provide service and investment in central Việt Nam. — VNS