Grain Alcohol Market Size worth USD 17.11 Billion by 2030 | With Stunning Growth of 4% CAGR, Says The Brainy Insights

The presence of a big food and beverage industry provides the European grain alcohol market with a significant consumer base and expansion opportunities.

Newark, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global grain alcohol market is expected to grow from USD 11.56 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.11 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Grain alcohol is a term for a highly pure form of alcoholic beverage. Ethanol, a member of the alcohol class of chemicals that humans may drink, is generally referred to as alcohol. Grain alcohol is also known as ethyl alcohol, or ethanol. It is a colourless, volatile, flammable liquid that is created by yeast fermentation of carbohydrates or synthetically by hydration of ethylene. It is mostly utilised as a solvent as well as in beverages and medicines. Alcoholic beverages, which were once considered a premium product, are now rapidly becoming a necessary item in most households around the world. The market's growth has been aided by the launch of new products and rising consumption in emerging nations because of the growing population.



The sale of beverage products is closely linked to the sale of grain alcohol. The grain alcohol sector has grown due to growing sales of a variety of health & personal care goods and beverage in matured markets of developed economies during the last five years. COVID-19's breakout in December 2019 and its fatal consequences on North American, Asia Pacific, and European countries, particularly China, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Iran, and the United States, are expected to create a demand-supply gap, limiting product demand. During the pandemic, supply chains were disrupted unexpectedly, leaving producers, suppliers, and retailers struggling to assure a steady supply of raw materials and ingredients in the grain alcohol market. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on grain alcohol supplies, even though demand has not been affected. Lockdowns around the world in 2020, with more limitations in 2021, have disrupted the supply chain, providing issues for production enterprises affected by social distancing norms and labour shortages owing to illness.



Key players operating in the global grain alcohol market are ADM, Cargill, Cristalco, Glacial Grain Spirits, Grain Processing Corporation, Manildra Group, Merck Group, MGP Ingredients, Roquette Frères and Wilmar Group among others. To enhance their market position in the global grain alcohol market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• Grain Processing Corporation established a huge, high-quality, efficient distillery for the manufacturing of alcohol in Muscatine, Iowa in February 2021.

• ADM has agreed to sell an ethanol manufacturing complex in Peoria, Illinois, to BioUrja Group, a Houston-based owner and operator of numerous enterprises in the energy and agricultural commodities sectors. The transaction's financial specifics were not disclosed.

• As in January 20019, Cargill's malt business will be acquired by French grain cooperative Axéréal through its malt subsidiary Boortmalt, affecting 15 global facilities and over 500 individuals.

• MGP Ingredients signed a definitive contract to acquire Luxco (US) and its affiliated firms in January 2021. Luxco is a renowned branded beverage and alcoholic beverage firm with a wide range of products. MGP Ingredients plans to expand its scale and market position in the branded-spirits sector because of the Luxco acquisition.



The polyols segment is projected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.



The type segment is divided into polyols, ethanol. The polyols segment is projected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Polyols are a type of organic alcohol with many hydroxyl groups. Polyol is made up of two terms: "poly" stands for multiple and "ol" stands for alcohol group.



The grains segment led the market with a market share of 41.5% and a market value of 4.8 billion in 2020.



The source segment is divided into grains, fruits, sugarcane. The grains segment led the market with a market share of 41.5% and a market value of 4.8 billion in 2020. All alcohol is produced by fermenting and distilling a grain, such as wheat, corn, rice, or rye. Each grain, however, creates a particular form of alcohol. Grain alcohols are spirits manufactured from corn, yeast, sugar, and water.



The beverages segment is expected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into beverages, food, pharmaceutical & healthcare. The beverages segment is expected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Grain alcohol Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest. The Asia Pacific region is known for its urbanization and dense population, which has resulted in an increase in food and beverage consumption. As a result, the grain alcohol market has a potential to strengthen its position in the food and beverage industry by offering new creative alcohol products to meet the changing expectations of end customers and manufacturers.



About the report:



The global grain alcohol market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



