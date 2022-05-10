Global Women’s Health Market was valued at $38 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% to cross $47 billion by 2026

Medi-Tech Insights: The global women’s health market is driven by the growing prevalence of women-centric diseases (such as endometriosis, osteoporosis, breast cancer, menopause), the introduction of innovative new products for women’s health, government initiatives to curb population growth, and growing demand for contraceptives to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

Women’s Health is a branch of medicine that focuses on the prevention and diagnosis of diseases that affect a woman’s physical and emotional well-being. It encompasses a broad variety of treatments, drugs, and surgical products for diseases related to women.

Emerging Growth Opportunities in Women’s Health Industry

The rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases amongst a large group of the female population is a key factor driving the women’s health market. Recent advances in genomics, tissue engineering, artificial intelligence, and cell and gene therapy have synergized a new wave of healthcare innovations that can be applied to create products and solutions specific to women's conditions.

For example, researchers are studying transcriptomics (the study of RNA molecules in a cell) for treating elusive conditions such as preeclampsia or preterm birth. Genomics is another research area that can help researchers in realizing the potential of personalized medicine. There has been extraordinary growth in terms of technology from predictive AI solutions to modeling unique DNA profiles. A favorable environment for research activities is expected to further drive growth opportunities in this market.

“Women’s health is not a niche market; it includes much more than just maternal or reproductive care. Indeed, women’s healthcare presents enormous opportunities for value creation and for improving the lives and livelihoods of women, with positive effects that redound across society.” -Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Supply Chain, Women’s Health Company, US

Key Challenges/ Constraints

The high cost associated with clinical care in some countries and side effects associated with the usage of few women's health drugs (such as night sweats, headache, nausea, and difficulty sleeping) is likely to restrain the growth of the women’s health market.

North America: The Largest Women’s Health Market

North America has the largest women’s health market, followed by Europe and APAC. The large share of North America can be attributed to the strong economies of the US and Canada, established reimbursement policies, early approval & commercialization of products, and the presence of key market players in this region. APAC holds a minor share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The key players operating in the women’s health market are AbbVie Inc, Eli Lilly, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, LUPIN, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, among others.

Key Market Trends

The women’s health market is a quite steady but competitive market marked by the presence of both established and new players. Players operating in the market adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to garner market share. For instance,

In March 2022, Carlyle Group Inc. and PAI Partners announced the acquisitions of women’s health business Theramex from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

In November 2021, Organon announced the acquisition of Forendo Pharma, a clinical-stage drug development company focused on novel treatments for women’s health.

Inorganic developments such as acquisitions and collaborations are expected to drive the women’s health market in the forecasted period.

The growth prospects of this market look promising given strategic collaborations & acquisitions, favorable regulatory landscape, and rise in investments from private equity, venture capitalists, and government globally, new product launches, and advances in R&D to build a robust product pipeline by players.

