Breath Analyzers Market Size to be Worth USD 22.79 Billion Growing at 28.7% CAGR till 2027 by Emergen Research

The growth of the market is attributed to the adoption of smartphone based breath analyzers and growing number of approvals from various regulatory bodies

Breath Analyzers Market Size – USD 3.03 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 28.7%, Market Trends – Growing adoption in the number of fuel cell breath analyzers” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The global Breath Analyzers Market will be worth USD 22.79 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Factors like increasing alcohol and substance abuse coupled with strict government laws are the major factors driving market growth.

Growing number of approvals from restrictive bodies like the European Commission and U.S. FDA, along with increasing traction of smartphone-based breath analyzers is accelerating the market growth. There are innovative product offerings by major companies operating in the market, particularly for medical applications, are anticipated to fuel the growth of breath analyzers market across the globe throughout the forecast period. However, despite the multiple advantages of breath analyzers, issues like discrepancy in results and hygiene considerations pose major threats to the expansion of this market.

Breath analyzers are also gaining traction because of the increasing demand for effective BAC (blood alcohol content) level measuring devices at workplace coupled with its non-invasive nature. It is a vital tool for tuberculosis, observance medicine, alcohol, bronchial asthma, and other diseases. According to our analysts, it is projected that the demand for this technique is ought to rise perpetually. However, inexact analysis is likely to cause incorrect diagnosing which is a major restraint of the market. Emerging markets across the globe are focusing on dual sensor technology which has potential to drive the market in future.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Quest products, Inc., Alcovisor, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Corp., Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Toshiba Medical Systems among others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

In March 2020, Cannabix Technologies Inc., a marijuana breath analyzer developer based out of Canada, developed the version 2 of their already existing THC Breath Analyzer (THCBA). The THCBA now has better and attractive features like single-stage direct breath capability and single-hand ergonomic design. During testing, it has been noticed that the device is capable of providing results in under 5 minutes.

With a progressive CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific in likely to exhibit a profitable share of the industry owing to untapped market potential and increasing awareness about technologically advanced and commercially available products.

Prominent growth in the demand for accurate, fast and easy methods for initial diagnosis of diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cancer is stimulating market growth. Additionally, utilization of breath analyzers to assess carbon monoxide quantity in exhaled air for smoking cessation is forecasted to drive market growth during the forecast span.

North America held the most prominent market share in 2019. The growth within the region is attributed to factors referring to drug and alcohol testing laws, increasing usage of private breath analyzers, in conjunction with the multiple product launches in the recent past.

The North American market is followed by the EU market, whereby factors like awareness conferences such as the Alcohol Interlock Symposia; laws mandating motorists to hold breath analyzer kits in in their vehicle; as well as seminars conducted by the EU Transport Safety Council are expected to stimulate market growth in Europe.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Breath Analyzers market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Breath Analyzers market players.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Fuel cell technology

Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

Infrared spectroscopy (IR)

Chemical crystal technology

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Alcohol detection

Drug abuse detection

Tuberculosis detection

Asthma detection

Others

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 (𝐓𝐎𝐂):

Overview of Global Breath Analyzers Market

Competitive analysis of the Breath Analyzers market

Regional analysis of Global Breath Analyzers market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Breath Analyzers market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Breath Analyzers production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Breath Analyzers market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Breath Analyzers market

Global Breath Analyzers market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

