Smart Space Market Size And Forecast | ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Increasing demand for green buildings due to rising environmental concerns and increasing urban population are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Smart Space Market Size – USD 13.19 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends – Increasing deployment of smart technologies in public spaces” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart space market size reached USD 13.19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for green buildings due to environmental concerns and increasing urban population are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing demand for smart technology in public spaces will boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The use of smart devices in public settings has increased steadily globally. Smart shops, parks, transport networks, hospitals, stadiums, and restaurants are some of the application areas that have been turned into smart environments. The use of smart technology at such locations is expected to gain traction over time and is a factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global smart space market.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Smart Space market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Smart Space industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Emergency management segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart space solutions to manage emergencies effectively will drive revenue growth of this segment in the near future.

Smart indoor space segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for smart homes, green buildings, and smart indoor spaces.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global smart space market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Smarten Spaces, among others, in countries in the region.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., SmartSpace Software Plc, Hitachi Vantara Corp., Iconics Inc., Smarten Space, Softweb Solution Inc., and Ubisense Group Plc.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Smart Indoor Space

Smart Outdoor Space

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Energy Management and Optimization

Emergency Management

Security Management

Layout and Space Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Transportation & Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Education

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Smart Space market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

