Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size to Worth Around USD 46.80 Billion By 2027| Exclusive Report By Emergen Research

Market Size – USD 13.36 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.1%, Market Trends – High demand in the e-mobility trend.

Growing demand for emission control systems and the establishment of green power generation for Electric Vehicle Batteries are driving the demand for the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is expected to reach USD 46.80 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A major factor driving growth is the rising demand for alternative energy sources.The power generation of electricity reduces carbon dioxide emissions or other dangerous pollutants effectively. Hence, electric vehicle battery technology has a major role to play in resolving environmental issues and promoting the use of renewable energy carriers. Continued product advances and technologies are expected to bring new possibilities for emerging players. Some factors expected to drive demand are increasing public-private partnerships and increasing environmental impacts. By different means of assistance, governments around the world are required to supplement innovations, such as supporting research programs and adequate funding programs. Developing a comprehensive regulatory and policy framework is especially important because government firms must have an investment-friendly climate.

The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Electric Vehicle Battery market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

The major potential for market expansion identified in the near future is expected to be provided by the capable government policies and expenditure for expanding the public charging system, coupled with the increased efficacy of the electric vehicle.

The majority share in the passenger vehicle segment is primarily due to the high Electric Vehicle penetration in the sector.

Due to the growing demand for battery-powered buses and lightweight trucks, the commercial segment is expected to grow continuously over the predicted span.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing section due to the Chinese government's supportive policies and China's growth as the world's hub for EV batteries.

In the forecast period, the lithium-ion battery segment is expected to dominate the market. Technological progress, which has led to a dramatic rise in the lithium-ion battery market's energy density even while reducing the overall cost of lithium-ion batteries, has allowed EV adoption to increase.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

A123 Systems, East Penn Manufacturing Company, LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, LG Chem Ltd., and Duracell, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electric Vehicle Battery Market on the basis of vehicle type, battery type, propulsion, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Sodium-Ion

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Electric Vehicle Battery market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Electric Vehicle Battery market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Electric Vehicle Battery market.

𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Comprehensive overview of the Electric Vehicle Battery market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Electric Vehicle Battery market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

