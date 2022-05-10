Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,556 in the last 365 days.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Reiterates His Country's Position Supporting Moroccanness of Sahara (Joint Statement)

Bahraini Foreign Minister Reiterates His Country's Position Supporting Moroccanness of Sahara (Joint

MOROCCO, May 10 - The Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, has reiterated the position of his country supporting the Moroccanness of the Sahara.

In a joint statement issued after his talks, Tuesday in Marrakech, with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, the Bahraini minister stressed that the position of his country supporting the Moroccanness of the Sahara was crowned by the opening of a Consulate General of the Kingdom of Bahrain on December 14, 2020 in Laayoune in the Moroccan Sahara, on the decision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Al Khalifa.

This position supporting the Moroccanness of the Sahara continues in the framework of the UN and other regional and international organizations and fora, the same source added.

In addition, this meeting was an opportunity for Bourita to reaffirm the constant position of the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain by standing by its side to face any interference in its internal affairs and any attempt to undermine its security, stability and national unity.

MAP 10 mai 2022

You just read:

Bahraini Foreign Minister Reiterates His Country's Position Supporting Moroccanness of Sahara (Joint Statement)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.