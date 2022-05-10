Pilgrimage Fees Depend on Announcement by Saudi Authorities of Cost of Other Elements (Minister)

MOROCCO, May 10 - The fees of the pilgrimage for the year 1443 of Hegira depend on the cost of other elements that determine them and which will be announced by the competent Saudi authorities, said Monday in Rabat Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Taoufiq.

In an answer to a central question on "the proper organization of the pilgrimage under the year 1443 of the Hegira" in the House of Representatives, Taoufiq said that his department "expects the Saudi authorities in charge of the Hajj to announce the costs of the pilgrimage which cover the basic services namely accommodation in Mina and Arafat, as well as the costs of additional services" on these same places.

He stressed that his ministry will inform the Royal Commission in charge of the pilgrimage of the various elements available concerning the overall cost of the Hajj, "pending the announcement by the Saudi authorities of the remaining elements".

The Minister also recalled that the Saudi authorities in charge of the Hajj announced on April 18, 2022 the provisions necessary for the organization of the pilgrimage, namely the quota of Moroccan pilgrims which is 45% of the normal quota and the obligation for the person authorized to perform the pilgrimage to be under 65 years old, provided that he or she is vaccinated and examined before departure for the pilgrimage.

It was also proceeded, in coordination with the Ministries of Interior and Health and Social Protection, to set the list of Moroccan pilgrims who meet the requirements, while those excluded because of the age condition or non-completion of the vaccination scheme will retain their right to make the pilgrimage next year if the age condition will be met and the vaccination completed, he said.

MAP 10 mai 2022