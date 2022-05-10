Flame Retardant Plastics Market Size And Forecast | Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG
Growing demand for flame retardant plastic from the aerospace & defense sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flame retardant plastics market is projected to be worth USD 61.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The flame retardant plastics market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand from the aerospace and defense sector. A rise in the number of flying hours necessitates the implementation of enhanced safety measurements for on-flight passengers, crew, and valuables. Fire hazards in an aircraft are a leading cause of aircraft accidents and maybe averted by deploying an appropriate flame retardant plastic in the design and manufacturing of an aircraft and interior furnishing. Besides, the use of flame retardant plastic makes the aircraft lightweight and decreases fuel consumption, thereby improving the mileage.
The report offers a thorough examination of the competitive landscape of the industry with regards to company profiles, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, gross profit margins, revenue generation, financial standing, and global market position. It provides data about the key technological advancements, product developments, and strategic business decisions such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and business expansion plans companies are adopting right now. The report also provides an analysis of the driving and restraining factors influencing the growth of the market.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Showa Denko AA, and HEXION Inc., among others.
Key Highlights from the Report
In October 2019, Polymaker, a firm engaged in advanced additive manufacturing materials, entered into a partnership with Covestro AG for the introduction of three innovative multipurpose polycarbonate-based additive manufacturing materials for several industrial applications.
Brominated flame retardant plastics find usage in electrical & electronic equipment, including computers, televisions, radios, washing machines, and refrigerators. Also, these are used in also used in automotive and building & construction applications.
The carbon fiber reinforced polymers find substantial consumption of flame retardants due to its extensive usage in the production of aircraft components such as the cockpit, tanks, bulkheads, payload fairing, wing-body fairing, seat components, and doors.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global flame retardant plastic market on the basis of material type, polymer group, application, and region:
Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyolefin
Polyurethane
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Polycarbonate
Epoxy
Polyester
Others
Polymer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Thermoset
Thermoplastic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerospace & Defense
Electrical & Electronics
Wire & Cable
Pipe & Tank
Transportation
Building & Construction
Marine
Others
The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global
Flame Retardant Plastics market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Flame Retardant Plastics Market Size Worth USD 61.87 Billion by 2027