Flame Retardant Plastics Market Size And Forecast | Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG

Growing demand for flame retardant plastic from the aerospace & defense sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Flame Retardant Plastics Market Trends –Rising demand for thermoplastic to reduce carbon emission” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flame retardant plastics market is projected to be worth USD 61.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The flame retardant plastics market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand from the aerospace and defense sector. A rise in the number of flying hours necessitates the implementation of enhanced safety measurements for on-flight passengers, crew, and valuables. Fire hazards in an aircraft are a leading cause of aircraft accidents and maybe averted by deploying an appropriate flame retardant plastic in the design and manufacturing of an aircraft and interior furnishing. Besides, the use of flame retardant plastic makes the aircraft lightweight and decreases fuel consumption, thereby improving the mileage.

The report offers a thorough examination of the competitive landscape of the industry with regards to company profiles, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, gross profit margins, revenue generation, financial standing, and global market position.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Showa Denko AA, and HEXION Inc., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2019, Polymaker, a firm engaged in advanced additive manufacturing materials, entered into a partnership with Covestro AG for the introduction of three innovative multipurpose polycarbonate-based additive manufacturing materials for several industrial applications.

Brominated flame retardant plastics find usage in electrical & electronic equipment, including computers, televisions, radios, washing machines, and refrigerators. Also, these are used in also used in automotive and building & construction applications.

The carbon fiber reinforced polymers find substantial consumption of flame retardants due to its extensive usage in the production of aircraft components such as the cockpit, tanks, bulkheads, payload fairing, wing-body fairing, seat components, and doors.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global flame retardant plastic market on the basis of material type, polymer group, application, and region:

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Polyurethane

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polycarbonate

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

Polymer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wire & Cable

Pipe & Tank

Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global

Flame Retardant Plastics market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/382

Thank you for reading our report.

Finally, all aspects of Flame Retardant Plastics Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations, and future prospects.

