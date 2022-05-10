Cut out the Green Rhetoric and Drive up the Economy
The Government has to bring forward the planned income tax cut too, reduce Fuel Duty significantly, implement PumpWatch and deliver a one off windfall tax on opportunistic oil companies”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK said: "The Queen's Speech was full of promise for tomorrow, but nothing for today. Taxes must be cut now to put money into people's pockets using an emergency Budget. The Government has to bring forward the planned income tax cut too, reduce Fuel Duty significantly, implement PumpWatch and deliver a one off windfall tax on opportunistic oil companies, making sure those proceeds are ring fenced to help those suffering in the cost of living support."
"COP26 and Net Zero initiatives need to be put on the back burner to focus on solving the cost-of-living crisis. Boris's myopic drive to follow fashionable green polices will not help hard pressed families struggling to heat their homes, fill their cars or even put food on the table. Cutting VAT and Green taxes from energy bills should be a no-brainer for any Chancellor."
In the latest opinion survey by FairFuelUK the vast majority of the UK’s worried core of voters, want the Government to focus on reducing energy prices (80%), petrol and diesel costs (67%). Just 11% of want Net Zero plans to be a priority.
Responses are still coming in and will be updated accordingly. The survey questionnaire is at https://bit.ly/3LDYyz5
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £160bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £2.40+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign is funded by the RHA, and previously by Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
