Email Encryption Market Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Increasing need to protect confidential information in organizations and growing scams such as business email compromise and phishing attacks

Email Encryption Market Size – USD 3.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of multi-cloud services” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The email encryption market size reached USD 3.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to safeguard confidential information in organizations is expected to drive revenue growth of the global email encryption market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of scams such as business email compromise and phishing attacks are expected to boost growth of the global email encryption market going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of multi-cloud services is expected to augment global email encryption market growth in future.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Email Encryption market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Email Encryption industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

On-premises segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly fast CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of on-premises-based email encryption solutions across various sectors to enable better data security is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the solution segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of email encryption solutions by various companies to efficiently encrypt internal and external email communications and to secure critical business data, information, and facilities.

Increasing adoption of email encryption solutions in the BFSI industry is expected to drive revenue growth of the BFSI segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global email encryption market during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing adoption of email encryption solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, BFSI, and IT & telecom, due to stringent regulations and need for compliance in countries in North America are expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Trend Micro Inc., Sophos Group plc, Norton LifeLock Inc., BAE Systems plc, Zix Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., and Mimecast Limited, Echoworx.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Government

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Email Encryption market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

