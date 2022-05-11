DisplayRide introduces LiveAssist, to provide emergency assistance to Gig drivers.
LiveAssist, invoked by touch or a spoken phrase, provides access to several services in real-time through the DisplayRide Rideshare Monitoring Platform
".. the LiveAssist feature also offers a real safety benefit in the off chance that something does go wrong during a ride”,”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DisplayRide Inc., an innovator focused on enhancing the rideshare experience, is introducing LiveAssist, an advanced capability that will provide gig drivers immediate access to a live operator with a single touch or through a spoken phrase on its Rideshare Monitoring Platform (RMP). A driver can then request assistance with a host of services including immediate access to audio/video & telematics recordings and reports, as well as rapid access to medical, legal and law enforcement support.
— Harry Campbell, 'The Rideshare Guy'
"With the LiveAssist feature, being able to contact a loved one or law enforcement in real-time not only provides a peace of mind to rideshare and delivery drivers but also offers a real safety benefit in the off chance that something does go wrong during a ride”, said, Harry Campbell, host of the podcast, ‘The Rideshare Guy’. ”The LiveAssist feature is indeed yet another unique and helpful feature for the gig community”.
“DisplayRide is committed to delivering value-added features to make rideshare safer”, said Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide. “And LiveAssist is a testimony to that commitment”.
The Rideshare Monitoring Platform (RMP) is the world’s first purpose-built safety solution for the gig economy, especially targeting the Rideshare community with several features such as real-time video & audio monitoring, automatic cloud storage, deactivation support, live streaming, driving telematics, accident detection and real-time notification.
The RMP is actively being used by rideshare drivers across the country and offers a comprehensive safety solution that can be setup in less than a minute, and requires no additional action by the driver nor requires downloading any Apps. It is offered as a subscription service without any down payment, making it also economically very attractive.
About DisplayRide Inc.
DisplayRide’s mission is to enhance the rideshare & gig experience, for riders, drivers and the rideshare companies. Founded in 2018, the company’s flagship platform offers features aimed at improving safety and efficiency, economically. For more information, please contact us: info@displayride.com
