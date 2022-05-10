Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market 2021 Is Booming Worldwide | Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini SE
Increasingly stringent regulations for data protection and rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems are key factors driving global IDaaS market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IDaaS market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global IDaaS market revenue growth rate is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasingly stringent regulations for data protection. Rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global IDaaS market. Increasing interconnectivity due to increasing IoT and BYOD trends across industries is expected to augment growth of the global IDaaS market going ahead.
However, concerns regarding data security is a key factor expected to hamper global IDaaS market growth to some extent over the forecast period.
The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/675
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
The private segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption private based IDaaS solutions by end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.
Provisioning segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as it is one of most important components for access rights enforcement and compliance.
Factors such as well-established presence of international and domestic players such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Okta, Inc., and OneLogin, Inc. among others in countries in North America is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
The report offers a complete analysis of the global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 (𝐈𝐃𝐚𝐚𝐒) 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini SE, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Okta, Inc., OneLogin, Inc., Jumio Corporation, and JumpCloud, Inc.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/675
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐃𝐚𝐚𝐒 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Password Management
Multifactor Authentication
Single Sign-On
Directory Services
Audit, Compliance & Governance
Provisioning
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Public Sector
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Education
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Others
𝐓𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/idaas-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
𝐓𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 (𝐈𝐃𝐚𝐚𝐒) 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/idaas-market
𝐓𝐨𝐂 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
Chapter 1: Market overview and scope
Chapter 2: Market outlook
Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic
Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations
Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry
Chapter 7: Regional analysis
Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications
Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/675
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.
𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/
Graph Database Market
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565501942/graph-database-market-demand-and-growth-analysis-with-forecast-up-to-2028
Gaming Controller Market
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565502414/gaming-controller-market-to-grow-at-cagr-of-8-9-during-forecast-period-observes-emergen-research-study
Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565586480/predictive-and-prescriptive-analytics-market-to-surpass-valuation-of-usd-64-58-bn-by-2028-notes-emergen-research-study
Smart Food Market
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565586666/smart-food-market-research-by-emergen-trends-key-players-type-and-application-future-growth-to-2028
IoT Security Market
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565586795/iot-security-market-booming-demand-leading-to-exponential-cagr-growth-by-2028
Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565586976/smart-kitchen-appliances-market-demand-and-growth-analysis-with-forecast-up-to-2028
Next-Generation Display Materials Market
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565587382/next-generation-display-materials-market-to-surpass-valuation-of-usd-380-03-bn-in-2028-notes-emergen-research-study
Battlefield Management Systems Market
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565666505/battlefield-management-systems-market-to-witness-robust-growth-by-2027-top-players-the-boeing-company-bae-systems
Counter UAS Market
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565666509/counter-uas-market-worth-4-27-bn-globally-by-2027-at-26-8-cagr-exclusive-report-by-emergen-research
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-idaas-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn