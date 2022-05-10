Robotics Bearings Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.0% by 2026.

The robotics bearings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2026 to reach the figure of US$ 1.4 Billion in 2026; reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the robotics bearings market, which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What are Robotics Bearings?

Robotics and automation are becoming common in a variety of industries, particularly manufacturing, as companies are realizing the full potential of their abilities to save costs, increase production, and improve efficiency and competitiveness.

Bearings in automation have seen exponential advances in endurance, speed, and precision as technology has developed, with more sensitive applications in the medical and other high-tech sectors becoming common. Robotics bearings are important in the motion control elements of this technology as they allow highly coordinated, controlled movement on two or more axes.

Robot bearings also manage the balancing act between zero clearance, high load capacity, low friction, and small installation space. In most cases, rolling bearings such as ball bearings, crossed roller bearings or angular contact roller bearings are used here.

How is the Report Helpful?

Stratview Research provides high-utility reports to help users and key decision-makers gain accurate insights into current business trends, future growth opportunities, and key success factors in the industry.

Most importantly, this report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the robotics manufacturing industry is gradually getting back on its track, paired with collective efforts of OEMs and other sectoral stakeholders towards mitigating the risks associated with the COVID-19, is signaling healthy and quick recuperation.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Bearing Type –

Ball Bearing - Angular Contact Ball Bearing, Deep Groove Ball Bearing, and Others.

- Angular Contact Ball Bearing, Deep Groove Ball Bearing, and Others. Roller Bearing - Tapered Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, and Others.

- Tapered Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, and Others. Plain Bearings, and Others

Material Type - Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings End-Use Industry Type - Automotive, Medical, Semiconductors, Industrial, and Others. Application Type - Robot Joints, Manipulators, Industrial Robots, Swivelling Units of Robot, and Robot Transmission End-User Type - OE and Aftermarket. Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Market Insights

Based on the bearing type, Ball bearings are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Deep groove ball bearings are preferred for the majority of robotics and automation applications.

Based on the end-use industry type, Automotive is projected to be the leading segment of the market during the forecast period. Robots are an integral part of making automotive plants competitive, as they not only boost capacity, improve quality, and reduce warranty costs, but also reduce labor costs.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years, owing to several reasons including –

The rapid development of robotic systems by companies in Japan, South Korea, and China.

High financial and regulatory support from governments, the dominance of the automotive industry, and low-cost manufacturing units.

Companies worldwide rely on Asia-Pacific manufacturing now more than ever. Availability of raw materials developed supply chain, and huge indigenous demand is other advantages offered by the region.

Europe is the second-most important market for robotics bearings, on account of Germany, being the fifth-largest country globally for industrial robotics and its significant position in the automotive and medical industries.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The market for robotics bearings is gradually consolidating as the major companies are performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain the leading position and to tap growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market.

For instance; AB SKF a leading global supplier of bearings for a wide range of industries acquired Kaydon Corporation. After the acquisition, AB SKF successfully leaped ahead in the market with the added capabilities and expansion of its product portfolio.

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, bearing manufacturers, OEMs, and MRO companies.

The following are the key players in the robotics bearings market-

AB SKF Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG The Timken Company C&U Bearing Group JTEKT Corporation NSK Ltd. NTN Corporation LYC Bearing Corporation MinebeaMitsumi Group TMB Bearing (Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Co. Ltd.)



