Veterinary Pain Management Market to Reach a value of US$ 1.97 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.0%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Veterinary Pain Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global veterinary pain management market reached a value of US$ 1.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.97 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during 2022-2027. Veterinary pain management refers to several therapeutic and antianxiety drugs that are administered to animals for providing relief from chronic pain. It primarily involves the observation of behavioral cues, severity, and duration of the pain, anticipating the type of ailment, implementing changes in housing conditions, etc. Veterinary pain management comprises of laser therapy, physical compresses, massages, rehabilitation, acupuncture, etc., that are effective against acute surgical, traumatic, and disease-related pain. It also assists in improving the overall health of the animal.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-pain-management-market/requestsample
Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Trends:
The rising domestication of animals is among the key factors driving the veterinary pain management market. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards the availability of opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), laser devices, local anesthetics, etc., to offer relief from the pain caused by radiotherapy, musculoskeletal disorders, chemotherapy, osteoarthritis, mastitis, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, these solutions are painless, have fewer complications, and do not require sedation when compared to the traditionally used procedures, which, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing adoption of pet insurance services is further augmenting the global market. Besides this, the introduction of numerous technological advancements, including biosensors, non-polymerase chain reaction techniques, immunoassays, etc., for the effective diagnosis of diseases is anticipated to fuel the veterinary pain management market over the forecasted period.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-pain-management-market
Global Veterinary Pain Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
• Assisi Animal Health
• Bayer AG
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG)
• Ceva Sante Animale
• Chanelle Pharma
• Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Idexx Laboratories Inc
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Norbrook
• Vetoquinol S.A.
• Zoetis Inc.
Breakup by Product:
• Drugs
o NSAIDs
o Anesthetics
o Opioids
o Other Drugs
• Devices
o Laser Therapy
o Electromagnetic Therapy
Breakup by Animal Type:
• Companion
• Livestock
Breakup by Application:
• Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain
• Postoperative Pain
• Cancer
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance 2016-2021
• Market Outlook 2022-2027
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports of IMARC Group:
Security Robots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/security-robots-market
Clinical Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/clinical-data-analytics-market
Healthcare Asset Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-asset-management-market
Structural Health Monitoring Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/structural-health-monitoring-market
Mining Chemicals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mining-chemicals-market
Air Traffic Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-traffic-management-market
Trade Credit Insurance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-credit-insurance-market
Enterprise Asset Leasing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/enterprise-asset-leasing-market
Nurse Call Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nurse-call-systems-market
Aerospace Robotics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerospace-robotics-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-pain-management-market/requestsample
Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Trends:
The rising domestication of animals is among the key factors driving the veterinary pain management market. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards the availability of opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), laser devices, local anesthetics, etc., to offer relief from the pain caused by radiotherapy, musculoskeletal disorders, chemotherapy, osteoarthritis, mastitis, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, these solutions are painless, have fewer complications, and do not require sedation when compared to the traditionally used procedures, which, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing adoption of pet insurance services is further augmenting the global market. Besides this, the introduction of numerous technological advancements, including biosensors, non-polymerase chain reaction techniques, immunoassays, etc., for the effective diagnosis of diseases is anticipated to fuel the veterinary pain management market over the forecasted period.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-pain-management-market
Global Veterinary Pain Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
• Assisi Animal Health
• Bayer AG
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG)
• Ceva Sante Animale
• Chanelle Pharma
• Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Idexx Laboratories Inc
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Norbrook
• Vetoquinol S.A.
• Zoetis Inc.
Breakup by Product:
• Drugs
o NSAIDs
o Anesthetics
o Opioids
o Other Drugs
• Devices
o Laser Therapy
o Electromagnetic Therapy
Breakup by Animal Type:
• Companion
• Livestock
Breakup by Application:
• Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain
• Postoperative Pain
• Cancer
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance 2016-2021
• Market Outlook 2022-2027
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports of IMARC Group:
Security Robots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/security-robots-market
Clinical Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/clinical-data-analytics-market
Healthcare Asset Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-asset-management-market
Structural Health Monitoring Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/structural-health-monitoring-market
Mining Chemicals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mining-chemicals-market
Air Traffic Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-traffic-management-market
Trade Credit Insurance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-credit-insurance-market
Enterprise Asset Leasing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/enterprise-asset-leasing-market
Nurse Call Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nurse-call-systems-market
Aerospace Robotics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerospace-robotics-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here