Video Doorbell Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Share to 2028

Video Doorbell Market Trends: High penetration of internet and smartphones

Video Doorbell Market size: USD 1.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 17.3%, Market Trends: High penetration of internet and smartphones ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global video doorbell market size is expected to reach USD 5.74 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 17.3%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), rapid growth in digitalization, and increasing need for deployment of video doorbells are driving global market revenue growth.

A video doorbell also called a doorbell camera is an outdoor camera installed on the front door of the house and is connected to smartphones or other electronic devices via internet. Video doorbell notifies the owner about the guest or person present at the doorstep. There are various types of camera doorbells available in the market with various features like microphones, top-to-toe video, motion detection, night vision, voice assistant compatibility, and intercom among others.

Video Doorbell Market Increasing concerns about thefts has encouraged people to deploy video doorbells. Factors such as increasing investments in research and development activities by leading market players to develop more advanced products, rising awareness about importance of video doorbells and increasing demand for smart homes are boosting global market growth.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Among the product type, the wireless segment is expected to register for significantly rapid revenue growth owing to factors such as easy deployment with no damage to walls, remote accessibility. Moreover, these types of video doorbells are in demand due to high convenience as it doesn’t involve wiring, and modern homes do not usually permit drilling and wiring after construction.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Availability of a variety of video doorbell products on various online portals, increasing number of reliable online platforms at favorable discounted rates, and doorstep deliveries, and are key factors boosting segment growth. In addition, these online platforms offer better profit margins for manufacturers.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as presence of key market players, increasing concerns regarding home safety, increasing investments in wireless technology, availability of wide range of video doorbells, and high adoption of smart homes.

The Video Doorbell research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Ring, Kwikset, Aiphone, SmartThings, Smanos. AMOCAM Technology, SkyBell, Equeshome, Zmodo, and VTech Communications are some major players operating in the video doorbell market.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Wireless

Wired

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Video Doorbell market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

