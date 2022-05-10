Metal Furniture Market to Reach US$ 182.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 4.30%

Metal Furniture Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Metal Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the metal furniture market reached a value of US$ 138.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 182.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.30% during 2022-2027. Metal furniture is generally manufactured from stainless steel, aluminum, and iron. It is widely adopted as a preferred alternative to plastics and wood counterparts owing to its durable, recyclable, and eco-friendly properties. It is extensively used across commercial and residential segments for enhancing the aesthetic appearance of a space. Additionally, it is commonly available in antique wrought iron to cutting-edge and minimalist chrome variants that help develop a unique blend and balance of style. As a result, it is widely utilized for outdoor furnishings, including patios and decks, and indoor furnishings for living and bedrooms.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Metal Furniture Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the changing lifestyle patterns of the masses. In line with this, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and the widespread adoption of premium quality product variants that offer enhanced comfort are providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, numerous manufacturers are heavily investing in the manufacturing of modern design furniture, which is gaining widespread prominence across the globe. Furthermore, rising investments by public and private firms in infrastructural development and remodeling projects are creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the easy product availability via online and offline organized retail channels and continuous improvements in the e-commerce infrastructure. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the increasing demand for intricately designed and customized metal furniture, and the shifting consumer preference towards replacing aging furniture with contemporary furnishings, are further projected to contribute to the market growth.

Global Metal Furniture Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• Alderman Tooling Ltd

• Chyuan Chern Co. Ltd.

• DHP Furniture

• Godrej Interio

• Herman Miller Inc.

• Hillsdale Furniture

• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

• KinouWell Furniture

• KOKUYO CO. LTD.

• Oliver Metal Furniture

• Simpli Home

• Steelcase Inc.

Breakup by Type:

• Bed

• Sofa

• Chair

• Table

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Direct Distribution

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores



Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2015-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

