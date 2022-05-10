bitcastle, the Crypto Platform With No Trading Fees, Launches Major Redesign to Help Beginners and Professionals Alike Optimize Their Trades

The renewal is expected to bring significant user-friendly improvements to the cryptoexchange currency of bitcastle.

/EIN News/ -- Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bitcastle, the crypto-to-crypto exchange platform creating a safe and easy way for any type of trader to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, today launches a user interface renewal that will make the program even easier to use. Already known for its affordable, safe and beginner-friendly feel, today’s UI renewal features an intuitive user experience with straightforward features that are easy to grasp.





Beginners and seasoned traders alike use bitcastle because:

The unique High&Low binary trading option offers a simple way to speculate on cryptocurrency movements while making a profit. With results available as fast as five seconds, bitcastle offers the fastest binary option in the crypto market today.





All major pairs trading fee is $0.





It provides the tools required to trade both major and minor pairs. The program enables trading for BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, and XRP, as well as twenty minor coins frequently traded worldwide.





The bitcastle dashboard provides everything needed to make educated trading decisions. For new traders, this greatly reduces the learning curve to break into crypto. Experienced crypto traders can use the indicators, check the market cap, receive notifications on major crypt news, and activate other features that can optimize their trades.



The High&Low feature is especially welcoming for new investors because traders don’t need to have full knowledge or details of the trending currencies or the market - instead, new traders only need a simple and quick estimation of whether the value of the crypto pair they choose will close higher or lower after a few seconds or minutes. To profit from the trade, users will just have to select ‘high’ or ‘low,’ and confirm their prediction after the set time expires.

The High&Low feature offers several modes to choose from:

High&Low and High&Low spread, with a timeframe of 15 minutes to one day.

Lightning and Lightning spread, where the outcome is clear in as little as five seconds.

The bitcastle renewal makes crypto-to-crypto exchanges fun, easy and affordable. With the platform’s straightforward and user-friendly update, anyone can learn or hone their trading skills.

Learn more about how to use the platform here, and head to bitcastle.io to start trading today.

