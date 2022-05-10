Dr Nooristani CEO of Balance7 Weighs in on the Keto Diet

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CEO of Balance7, Dr. Nooristani weighs in on the Keto Diet: According to World Health Organization about 1 Billion people in the world will be obese by 2030. Obesity continues to remain a major worldwide health problem with mortality rate as high as 2.8 million per year. The majority of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease are largely related to obesity. The main reason is usually from an unhealthy lifestyle and/or poor dietary habits. There have been many tailored diets for weight loss, the most recent hype is the Keto Diet. Take a closer look into the benefits and risks of the keto diet and if it's the right choice for you by visiting: https://www.balance7.com/the-ins-and-outs-of-keto-diet









Attachment

Balance7 Holly Davidson Holly@iconnectyou.today 323 513 4804