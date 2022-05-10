Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,396 in the last 365 days.

Dr Nooristani CEO of Balance7 Weighs in on the Keto Diet

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CEO of Balance7, Dr. Nooristani weighs in on the Keto Diet: According to World Health Organization about 1 Billion people in the world will be obese by 2030.  Obesity continues to remain a major worldwide health problem with mortality rate as high as 2.8 million per year. The majority of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease are largely related to obesity. The main reason is usually from an unhealthy lifestyle and/or poor dietary habits. There have been many tailored diets for weight loss, the most recent hype is the Keto Diet. Take a closer look into the benefits and risks of the keto diet and if it's the right choice for you by visiting: https://www.balance7.com/the-ins-and-outs-of-keto-diet



Attachment 


Balance7
Holly Davidson
Holly@iconnectyou.today 
323 513 4804
Meet The Doctor

Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine.

You just read:

Dr Nooristani CEO of Balance7 Weighs in on the Keto Diet

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.