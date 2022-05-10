Anti-Reflective Glass Market Analysis, Business Opportunity and Future Outlook 2028 | Saint-Gobain, NSG, AGC

Reports And Data

Increasing usage of anti-reflective glass for making photovoltaic solar cells is expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Insights by Reports and Data on the anti-reflective glass market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2018 and 2020 to collect historical data while considering 2021 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2022 to 2028. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

The global anti-reflective glass market size reached a significantly robust value in 2020 and is expected to register a double-digit revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The market growth is driven by increasing utilization of anti-reflective glasses in several end-use applications such as telecommunications, electronic products, eyewear, automotive, solar panels, architectural windows, and others.

Anti-reflective glass is ideal for the making of fabricated glass components, optical thin film coatings, and custom glass solutions for various industries. The product is also suitable for all types of ambient lighting and enhancing transmission, which can reduce necessary power output of LEDs and other displays. Rapid urbanization trends and industrial activities coupled with rising expenditure on aesthetic improvements in several countries is expected to fuel market growth of the anti-reflective glass market.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd., Scohott AG, Abrisa Technologies, Saint-Gobain, EuropeTec Groupe, Corning, Guardian Industries Corp., NSG, AGC, and DSM among others

Global Anti-Reflective Glass Market Drivers: Increasing usage of anti-reflective glass for making photovoltaic solar cells to enhance its efficiency is expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing adoption of solar cells and solar panels for power generation purposes globally will foster anti-reflective glass market size. Moreover, the self-cleaning property of the product reduces operations and maintenance costs, which will further boost market growth in the coming years.

Restraints: High costs associated with production of anti-reflective glass and fluctuating raw material prices are key factors restraining growth of the global anti-reflective glass market to a certain extent going ahead. The products are manufactured using coatings made from compounds of optical properties such as magnesium fluoride and zinc selenide. Escalating raw material prices of chemical compounds may also become a challenge for manufacturers, further limiting the market growth.

COVID 19 Impact Analysis: The global Anti-Reflective Glass market report offers information and expansive coverage of the current scenario in the market, including impact and changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and emergence of variants of the virus. The virus outbreak and social distancing norms and restrictions severely disrupted the overall business landscape and operations worldwide. Both negative and positive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been analyzed and details provided in the report. COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns have resulted in several countries shutting down airports, ports, and commercial and domestic transportation. This had impacted manufacturing activities and operations globally and took a toll on the economy of various countries. Complete country-wide lockdowns and partial lockdowns had major impact on demand-side and supply-side on the manufacturing sector.

By Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2028)

Architectural Windows

Instrumentation Windows

Electronic Displays

Front Panel Displays

Others

By application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2028)

Double layers

Four layers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

