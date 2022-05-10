According to Reports and Data HFC Refrigerant Market Size is Anticipated to Worth USD 560.02 Million in 2028

Reports And Data

The Global HFC refrigerant market is increasing demand for cooling products, and rapid urbanization are key Driving Factors of the industry Revenue Growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global HFC refrigerant market size is expected to reach USD 560.02 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising awareness regarding the benefits of use of HFCs in refrigeration, rapid urbanization and industrialization and increasing disposable income.

The growing environmental concern has been resulting in rapid adoption of HFC refrigerant globally. HFC refrigerant minimizes the emission of ozone-depleting substances, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save energy. Ongoing research and development activities, government and private investments in the area of HFC refrigerant is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Further, increasing demand for frozen and chilled food and beverage products, pharmaceutical storage (especially during Covid 19 vaccine) and rising demand for air conditioners for buses, homes, offices, has been opening up open new and more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global HFC refrigerant market.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Honeywell International, Zhejiang Juhua, co. Ltd., Daikin, Navin Fluorine International Ltd. (NFIL), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL), Arkema, Jiangsu Bluestar Green Technology, Shandong Yue’an Chemical Co., Ltd, Chemours, and Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

On the basis of refrigerant type, the market report is segmented into R-23, R-32, R-125, R-134a, and others. Among these, the R-134a segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as this product is non-flammable, non-toxic, non-explosive, non-irritating, and non-corrosive.

On the basis of blend type, the market report is segmented into R-404A, R-407A, R-406B, R-410A, and others. The R-410A segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period as it is environmentally friendly, more energy efficient and less expensive.

On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into refrigeration, domestic, commercial, industrial, and air conditioning systems. Among these, refrigeration segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for refrigerators from pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food industry and various end-use industries.

Asia Pacific HFC refrigerant market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for refrigerators owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries in the region.

By Refrigerant Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

R-23

R-32

R-125

R-134A

Others

By Blend Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

R-404A

R-407A

R-406B

R-410A

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Refrigeration

Domestic

Commercial

Industrial

Air Conditioning Systems

COVID 19 Impact Analysis: The global HFC Refrigerant market report offers information and expansive coverage of the current scenario in the market, including impact and changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and emergence of variants of the virus. The virus outbreak and social distancing norms and restrictions severely disrupted the overall business landscape and operations worldwide. Both negative and positive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been analyzed and details provided in the report. COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns have resulted in several countries shutting down airports, ports, and commercial and domestic transportation. This had impacted manufacturing activities and operations globally and took a toll on the economy of various countries. Complete country-wide lockdowns and partial lockdowns had major impact on demand-side and supply-side on the manufacturing sector.

Global HFC Refrigerant Market: Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the HFC Refrigerant market

Changing dynamics of the market

HFC Refrigerant market segmentation

Regional landscape of the HFC Refrigerant market

Evaluation of the HFC Refrigerant market-based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected HFC Refrigerant market, in terms of volume and value

Recent trends and developments in the HFC Refrigerant market

Competitive landscape

Strategies adopted by key players and products offered

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

