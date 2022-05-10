Global Pyrethrin Market Size is Anticipated to Growing at a CAGR of nearly 6.7% by 2026 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The rising demand for hygienic household products of Pyrethrin are primarily driving the growth of the global market during forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pyrethrin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.7% through the forecast period. The report gives a comprehensive analysis of past data to predict the rise of the industry in the coming years. The study examines historical data collected from the years 2016 and 2017 and considers 2018 as the base year to predict the growth of the market in the years 2019 to 2026. It evaluates various critical factors of the market, including the size, share, growth rate, demand, trends, revenue, sales, and gross earnings, among others to help the reader make profitable investments.

Pyrethrin is a naturally-occuring pesticide found in Chrysanthemum cinerariifolium. It contains six chemicals that are toxic to the nervous systems of insects. The compound is often considered an organic insecticide and is typically used as an insect-repellant against ants, fleas, flies, mosquitoes, and moths, among other pests. It is usually separated from the flowers and contains certain impurities. It has been in use as a pesticide since the past several decades, and has also been used as models to formulate longer lasting chemicals known as pyrethroids. Pyrethrins have gradually replaced organochlorides and organophosphates as the preferred pesticides as they have been shown to have superior and persistent toxic effects on humans. Owing to their biodegradable nature, they are also preferred over pyrethroids, which are synthetic analogues of pyrethrin found in nature. They are less harmful to humans as compared to conventional pesticides.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Agropharm Limited, Bayer CropScience, Beaphar UK, Botanical Resources of Australia, Elanco, Horizon Sopyrwa, Inclair Animal & Household Care Ltd, KAPI Limited, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, Pyrethrum Board of Kenya, Red River, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Valent BioSciences Corporation, Neudorff GmbH KG

COVID 19 Impact Analysis: The global Pyrethrin market report offers information and expansive coverage of the current scenario in the market, including impact and changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and emergence of variants of the virus. The virus outbreak and social distancing norms and restrictions severely disrupted the overall business landscape and operations worldwide. Both negative and positive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been analyzed and details provided in the report. COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns have resulted in several countries shutting down airports, ports, and commercial and domestic transportation. This had impacted manufacturing activities and operations globally and took a toll on the economy of various countries. Complete country-wide lockdowns and partial lockdowns had major impact on demand-side and supply-side on the manufacturing sector.

By Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Pyrethrin I

Pyrethrin II

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Agriculture

Animal Health

Commercial and Industrial

Disease Control

Household

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Pyrethrin Market: Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the Pyrethrin market

Changing dynamics of the market

Pyrethrin market segmentation

Regional landscape of the Pyrethrin market

Evaluation of the Pyrethrin market-based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected Pyrethrin market, in terms of volume and value

Recent trends and developments in the Pyrethrin market

Competitive landscape

Strategies adopted by key players and products offered

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

