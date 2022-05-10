Life-Support Pressure Vessels Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.1% by 2026.

The life-support pressure vessels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2026; reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the life-support pressure vessels market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What are Life-Support Pressure Vessels?

Life-support pressure vessels include ‘pressure vessels’ used to store medical oxygen gas and those used in a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) set. Such pressure vessels are not only used in hospitals but also in other applications, like home care, aviation, and emergency services.

Similarly, SCBA pressure vessels are also used in a wide number of applications, such as industrial sites, escape sets, military, firefighters, and first responders. Considering the global market scenario, steel/aluminum-made pressure vessels rule the medical oxygen market, whereas composite pressure vessels hold the leading position for SCBA application.

How is the Report Helpful?

Stratview Research provides high-utility reports to help users and key decision-makers gain accurate insights into current business trends, future growth opportunities, and key success factors in the industry.

Most importantly, this report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the long-term outlook of the life support pressure vessels market seems to be loaded with a plethora of growth opportunities for the SCBA and medical oxygen pressure vessel manufacturers. Factors that are likely to be the major driving factors for the market’s promising growth in the coming years are –

The increasing awareness about the importance of well-equipped firefighting services,

Rising trend of providing oxygen therapy to patients at home, and

Increase in respiratory diseases.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Application Type – SCBA and Medical Oxygen

SCBA and Medical Oxygen Pressure Vessel Type – Type I, Type II, Type III, and Type IV.

– Type I, Type II, Type III, and Type IV. Region-wise – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Market Insights

Based on the application type, medical oxygen pressure vessels governed the market in 2020 and will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the sudden increase in the demand for medical oxygen pressure vessels to treat the enormous numbers of the COVID-19 patients.

Based on the pressure vessel type, Type-I led the life-support pressure vessels market in 2020. However, Type-III is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight pressure vessels in SCBA application and the gradual shift to paramedics who need portable and lightweight pressure vessels for treatment of patients.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific not only dominated the life-support pressure vessels market in 2020, but it is also expected to grow at an excellent rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of more modern SCBA equipment by Asian economies, increase in healthcare expenditure, and the increasing cases of respiratory diseases in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the life-support pressure vessels market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, pressure vessel manufacturers, and OEMs/ gas companies. Following are the key players in the life-support pressure vessels market.

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

Cylinders Holding Group

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

FABER INDUSTRIE SPA

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Shanghai Bene High-Pressure Container Co., Ltd.

Shenyang Gas Cylinder Safety Technology Co., Ltd.

TriMas Corporation

Worthington Industries, Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the life-support pressure vessels market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

The geographical presence of the key players.





