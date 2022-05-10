Flushing Systems Market Expected to Rise at 3.1% CAGR during 2022-2027

Flushing Systems Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.18 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Flushing Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on flushing systems market outlook. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global flushing systems market reached a value of US$ 2.64 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.18 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027.

Flushing systems refer to effective and efficient waste removal solutions with minimal water consumption. They comprise of a cistern, handle, valve, sensor, water closet, flushing pipe, etc. Flushing systems are commonly used in homes, public places, government buildings, etc., to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in restrooms. Presently, technological advancements are leading to the adoption of automated and waterless flushing systems that can dispose of waste matter through a vacuum.

Market Trends:

The launch of various favorable initiatives by government bodies to spread awareness regarding hygiene, sanitation, efficient waste management practices, etc., is primarily driving the flushing systems market. Moreover, the expanding travel and tourism industry, coupled with the rising water conservation needs, are encouraging the adoption of automated flushing systems at malls, hotels, resorts, and other accommodation facilities. Additionally, the increasing construction of contemporary homes, owing to the elevating levels of urbanization and the improving spending capacities of consumers, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, with the growing safety concerns, enterprises are focusing on creating a smart workplace, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, several leading manufacturers are introducing numerous innovative product variants, such as washbasins, faucets, mirrors, showerheads, toilets, etc., with built-in light-emitting diodes (LEDs), to expand their portfolio and their overall presence in the market. This is expected to fuel the flushing systems market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Alcaplast s.r.o.

• Caroma Industries Limited (GWA Group Limited)

• Cera Sanitaryware Limited

• Geberit AG

• Grohe AG

• Hindware Homes

• Jaquar Group

• Kazema General Trading L.L.C

• Kohler Co.

• Roca Sanitario S.A

• Sanipex Group

• SCHELL GmbH & Co. KG

• TOTO Ltd.

• Wirquin Ltd.

• The Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited

Flushing Systems Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, technology, installation type and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Gravity Flush

• Dual Flush

• Pressure-Assisted Flush

• Tornado Flush

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Manual

• Sensors

• Remote Control

• Waterless Flushing

Breakup by Installation Type:

• Surface Flush

• Rear Wall Mounting

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

