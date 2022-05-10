Women in Music Delivering Hardcore and Stirring Hip Hop Tunes: SLRedd Set to Captivate with New Performance
A prolific and versatile singer-songwriter, SLRedd unveils the finest blend of rhythms with the release of new single, “Fair Warning” and other new releasesDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A magnetic and empowering force in the Hip Hop and Pop world, seasoned artist SLRedd is captivating listeners with her varied song writing styles and artistic brilliance. With the release of her dynamic new track, “Fair Warning” in April 2022, the talented powerhouse delivers a blend of catchy, bold, and striking song writing styles.
The artist encompasses a number of moving themes, exuding a distinct indie vibe that is bound to make SLRedd a favorite among fans of Hip Hop and Pop. The eclectic artist complements her new drop with an upcoming online performance, streaming on her official social media platform.
The artist’s upcoming performance will be streamed online on May 19th, 2022, at 6pm MST. The new track “Fair Warning” is also available on SLRedd’s official music platforms, featuring other soul-stirring music from the talented indie artist. Sensory, inviting, and rife with diverse elements, SLRedd’s music makes her stand out from other budding acts. Armed with her independently curated indie music label MIHUSTLE Entertainment LLC, she hopes to break into the music world.
The artist recently unveiled even more NFT’s with unreleased music featured on Opensea as of April 2022, along with exclusive distinct character and content, and music from the upcoming album “Madam Mayhem”. Continually evolving and growing with her music, SLRedd is also looking forward to launching a vibrant new podcast, “Cash Dash” on Spotify in May 2022.
Purchase tickets to SLRedd’s upcoming online performance at: https://myafton.com/MIHustleEnt , stream music from the artist’s official streaming platforms and follow her on social media platforms for updates on new releases. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, reach out through the artist’s email and contact information.
SLRedd is a dynamic and rising indie artist, who is also at the helm of distinguished label, MIHUSTLE Entertainment LLC. SLRedd’s stunning label was established in early 2015 in Detroit, Michigan and the artist has ever since released a multitude of compelling and captivating music and videos.
SLRedd is most recognized for her inviting, characteristically arrogant wordplay, and compelling lyrical delivery. Along with the imprint, MIHUSTLE Entertainment, SLRedd made waves with the popular release “Aint Solid”, which has already been featured on over 50 Spotify playlists. SLRedd’s major influences currently include other up-and-coming indie label owners and artists such as Payroll Giovanni, Lil Durk, J. Cole, Young M.A and Latto.
