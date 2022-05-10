Reusable Packaging Market Size 2022-2028 | Saves Cost of Waste Management Throughout the Supply Chain

Reusable Packaging Market

Increasing focus on reusing materials and high demand from various end-use sectors are driving reusable packaging market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Reusable Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 151.80 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High demand for low-cost packaging in various end-use industries, growing emphasis on reducing use of single-use plastic products in the packaging industry, and requirement of flexible packaging solutions are some of the major factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

Reusable packaging has high durability and collapsibility, promotes ease of use, and can be easily cleaned and repaired. It includes primary consumer packages such as beverage containers and transport and industrial packaging. Various companies across the globe are focusing persistently to enhance positions in the market by using sustainable methods including reusable packaging to reduce carbon footprint. Hence, this product is expected to become more popular in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, to withstand harsh treatment of conventional logistics systems, traditional materials such as plastic, metal, or wood are considered to be the ideal material for making reusable packaging. Reusable packaging can eliminate high industrial carbon footprint, unlike old cardboards that often result in wastage of materials. Also, expenses associated with expendable packaging is minimized effectively with the help of reusable packaging.

Moreover, rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry globally is expected to boost market revenue growth. As this industry is involved in transportation of packaged goods, reusable packaging is extensively used to prevent tampering or damages. This type of packaging is also robust and highly durable. It provides better protection of goods present inside the packaging. Additionally, it helps to reduce resources required to dispose unsellable products and manufacture & ship replacements by minimizing transit damage.

Download Report Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3674

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• In May 2021, Aeon joined hands with Loop to launch new products in the latter’s reusable packaging in 19 stores across Japan. The company aims to use reusable packaging system in its retail stores, and this has garnered support from Tokyo Metropolitan Government. It is extensively promoting reduce, reuse, and recycling concepts. Aeon plans to remove disposable packages and containers for packing regular consumption products such as detergents, shampoo, and food as these products generate a lot of waste and result in climate change.

• Pallet segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Pallets are capable of protecting various goods from mechanical rupture during the shipping process. Also, goods packed in this type of reusable packaging can be easily handled, which, in turn, is set to propel its demand from end-use industries.

• Plastic segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. Increasing usage of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) to manufacture packaging products, owing to various properties such as lightweight, high durability, and strong corrosion & solvent resistance is expected to propel growth. Besides, plastic is easily available, water & chemical resistant, and reusable. Hence, it is one of the best choices in packaging as a raw material.

• Food & beverages segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as this industry uses reusable packaging extensively due to rising transportation of delicate & easily perishable products from factories to suppliers. This industry uses a large number of food-grade packages for agricultural, bakery, dairy, meat, and processed food products. In addition to this, rapid expansion of the food & beverage across the globe would also drive revenue growth of this segment.

• Europe accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. High demand for sustainable packaging to curb wastes and reduce carbon footprint is one of the vital drivers propelling market growth in this region. Besides, expansion of numerous end-use industries, well-regulated manufacturing companies, and presence of major reusable packaging manufacturers would also contribute to market revenue growth in the near future.

• Companies in the market include Menasha Corporation, Brambles, Schoeller Allibert, Myers Industries, DS Smith, Rehrig Pacific Company, Nefab Group, IPL Plastics, Vetropack Holding, and Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/3674

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global reusable packaging market based on raw material, type, end-use, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Plastic

• Metal

• Wood

• Glass

• Foam

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Pallets

• Crates

• Dunnage

• Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC)

• Bottles

• Drums & Barrels

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Food & Beverages

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Logistics & Transportation

• Consumer Durables

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3674

Key questions answered by the report

• What is the expected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the global reusable packaging market over the forecast period (2021-2028)?

• What was the size of the global reusable packaging market in 2020?

• Which factor is expected to drive adoption of reusable packaging?

• Which was the leading segment in the reusable packaging market on the basis of end-use in 2020?

• Which factor is restraining growth of the global reusable packaging market?

• Which are some of the companies in the reusable packaging market?

• Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

