Morocco, Switzerland Discuss Means to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

MOROCCO, May 10 - The means to promote economic relations between Morocco and Switzerland were at the center of talks, Monday in Rabat, between the minister Delegate in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, and the Swiss State Secretary and Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen Fleisch.

During this meeting, which was attended by the Swiss ambassador to Morocco, Guillaume Scheurer, the two sides discussed the possibilities to give new impetus to joint investments in various sectors and expressed the wish to strengthen their ties through the organization of regular meetings and dialogue between the business communities of the two countries.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Jazouli highlighted the richness of the partnership that binds the two countries and underlined Morocco's resolve to further promote and strengthen bilateral economic relations in accordance with the High Royal Guidelines to make investment a driving force of growth and development.

"This meeting was also an opportunity to present to the Swiss official the various investment opportunities offered by Morocco, particularly in the pharmaceutical, chemical, agri-food, electronics and financial sectors as well as the assets of the Kingdom as an attractive land for investment", he told M24, MAP's continuous news TV channel, on the sidelines of this meeting, noting that Morocco and Switzerland have economic potential and complementary assets that can help consolidate bilateral economic and trade relations.

For her part, Mrs. Ineichen Fleisch deemed the economic relations between Morocco and Switzerland as "excellent", expressing the wish to see more Swiss companies settling in Morocco and the same for Moroccan companies.

"During this interesting and pleasant meeting, the focus was on the possibilities of having closer cooperation between the two countries," said the Swiss official in a similar statement.

In addition, the two sides discussed the prospects for cooperation in terms of convergence and evaluation of public policies.

