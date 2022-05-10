Submit Release
Sahara Issue: Egypt Reaffirms Support for Morocco's Territorial Integrity, Security Council Resolutions (Joint Comuniqué)

MOROCCO, May 10 - Egypt reaffirmed, on Monday, its support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco and its commitment to the UN-led process to settle the Moroccan Sahara issue.

The Egyptian stance was expressed in the joint communiqué, issued following talks between minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and the Egyptian top diplomat, Sameh Choukri.

Mr. Choukri stressed, on this occasion, Egypt's support for the content of Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2602, which welcomed Morocco's serious and credible efforts to move forward towards a political settlement of the Sahara issue, the document points out.

At the official invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Choukri, made a working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco during which the two sides held in-depth talks.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations, in accordance with the guidelines of the two Heads of state, HM King Mohammed VI and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdelfettah Al Sissi.

The talks also focused on the centuries-old relations and the ties of brotherhood binding the two brotherly countries, as well as the community of destiny and common objectives.

