Morocco, Saudi Arabia Ink MoU on Renewable Energies, Cooperation Agreement on Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy

MOROCCO, May 10 - Morocco and Saudi Arabia signed, on Monday in Riyadh, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on renewable energies and a Cooperation Framework Agreement (CFA) on the peaceful uses of atomic energy.

The two agreements were signed by the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Laila Benali, and Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at a ceremony attended by Morocco's Ambassador to Riyadh, Mustapha Mansouri, and several officials of the Saudi Ministry of Energy.

Cooperation between the two countries in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy and renewable energies aims to meet their needs in terms of developing new energy resources, confirms shared concerns about the importance of security of energy supplies for both parties, and also supports joint efforts to develop civil and peaceful uses of atomic energy in a way that ensures the safety and environmental protection.

The MoU on renewable energy aims to develop cooperation and exchange of information and experiences in policies, legislative regulations, preliminary studies, and project proposal mechanisms related to the sector.

It also consolidates efforts to localize value chains and encourages the review and discussion of investment and financing opportunities in both countries to support efforts to localize renewable energy-related industries and develop their projects.

The agreement endorses R&D cooperation and human skills development. It also promotes the review of opportunities to raise the level of renewable energy technologies and their applications between the two sister countries.

In turn, the CFA on peaceful uses of atomic energy provides for cooperation in several areas, including basic and applied research in the field of peaceful uses of the atom, and topics related to nuclear reactors.

MAP 09 mai 2022