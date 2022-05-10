Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,337 in the last 365 days.

Inauguration in Rabat of New Headquarters of Egypt's Embassy

Inauguration in Rabat of New Headquarters of Egypt's Embassy

MOROCCO, May 10 - The new headquarters of the embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Morocco was inaugurated on Monday in Rabat, during a ceremony chaired by the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Choukri, and the Moroccan minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Choukri said that the inauguration of this new diplomatic building shows the solidity and depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries, which are bound by a common destiny and common objectives, noting that this event reflects the will of the two Heads of State to further develop bilateral relations.

He also reiterated the determination of the two countries to further promote their bilateral relations to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and serve their interests.

Mr. Choukri expressed his thanks to the Moroccan authorities that facilitated the procedures related to the construction and the inauguration of this building, which will provide support to the Egyptian community established in Morocco.

For his part, Mr. Bourita said that the inauguration of this new headquarters also reflects the weight of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the Arab, African and international levels, as well as the depth of the relations of brotherhood and friendship binding the two countries.

This embassy is an important mechanism for the development of these relations, in accordance with the vision of HM King Mohammed VI and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to build strong and diversified relations and to promote permanent coordination and consultation between the two brotherly countries, said Mr. Bourita.

Egypt and Morocco are bound by ties of sincere brotherhood and common history and driven by the strong determination to build an exemplary partnership preserving the interests of the two countries and the two peoples, the minister pointed out.

This diplomatic building reflects the common will to make the embassies of the two countries a means for the development of bilateral relations, he underlined.

MAP 09 mai 2022

You just read:

Inauguration in Rabat of New Headquarters of Egypt's Embassy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.