Taxila MBA placements end on a higher: Salaries up by 40%, maximum at Rs.28.60 LPA

Taxila Business School placements end on a high: Job offers up by 40-45%, average salaries higher to 11.5 Lakhs, highest salaries higher to 28.60 Lakhs.JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taxila MBA placements end on a higher: Salaries up by 40%
The Covid-19 hard-pressed most of the sectors in the direction of digitisation at a faster pace and hiring experts have received this as one of the main reasons for an increase in hiring of fresh talent, especially in the Business Analytics.
The PGDM+ Business Analytics program offered at Taxila Business School Jaipur witnessed the highest ever trend even better than the pre-pandemic.
Taxila Business School has successfully finished the Final Placements for the batch of 2020-22. Taxila has achieved 100% placement of the eligible students.
This is proof of the belief of our recruiters in the vibrant, conscientious, diligent and ethical students of Taxila. The year 2021-22 was full of uncertainties due to pandemic but our student placement committee worked hard and received strong facilitation from the institute.
The efforts of the placement committee resulted in excellent outcomes even in the COVID situation that the world is dealing with. The unwavering support of our loyal recruiters and participation of several new companies in our placement process has helped us culminate our placement activities for this year well in time.
Taxila adopts a strong and intensive corporate interaction process for its students, including leadership lecture series, live projects, industrial visits, management summits, workshops, and certification programs. Most of these activities continued this year as well through virtual mode/ In-person classes that provided the students with expertise and knowledge of the business environment that helped them prepare better for their future jobs. Our overall emphasis has been on the all-around growth and development of Taxila students.
This year witnessed an over 35% increase in the participation of new companies. Top organizations like Arette Securities Ltd, NoBroker Technologies Solution Pvt. Ltd., CoolBoots Media Private Limited and AVATA USA are among the 40+ new recruiters who exhibited an interest in our students. Loyal recruiters like Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Gavita India Ltd among others, continued to repose faith in the ability of our students.
Read What Taxila’s Recruiters Says: PEPSI: “It was our honour to associate with your college, and your student Chitrak Rajawat is currently working with our organization. He is good in terms of his theoretical and practical knowledge, he has a positive attitude and is quick learner. He is doing an excellent job here. We look forward for our future alliances.” And more…
The year 21-22 saw a big number of PPOs (Pre-Placement Offers) being given by numerous recruiters. Business Analytics, Sales & Marketing, and General Management, among others, were the most sought-after domains. This has been observed due to the diversified pool of student talent at Taxila that catered to the wide range of profiles required by the industry.
Taxila Jaipur has further strengthened its focus on Business Analytics.
The first phase of placements ended last week and Taxila has recorded a 40-45% increase in job offers received this year compared to last.
The total job offers received By Taxila Students are higher than in pre-pandemic years as well.
Taxila Business School Placement Insights says, the international post offered to 8 students of Taxila Jaipur stands at roughly ₹28.60 Lakh whereas the highest package for a domestic role stood at ₹ 15.00 Lakh per annum.
