Sustainability System Shift Among People To Steer The Biodegradable Plastics Market Growth At Rate 14%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing concerns for the environment are expected to increase the growth of the biodegradable plastics market. The major growing concerns for the environment are plastics. The increase in the usage of plastics is a growing concern of the environment. In January 2021, according to the data published by the European environment agency, the COVID-19 pandemic had made changes in the consumption, waste, and production of plastics. A recent BCG survey involving 3,000 people across eight countries found that in the wake of the pandemic, people were now more concerned about addressing environmental challenges and are committed to changing their own behavior to advance sustainability. Nearly 40% of respondents said that they intend to adopt more sustainable behavior in the future. Therefore, growing concerns for the environment is expected to drive the biodegradable plastics market growth.

The global biodegradable plastics market size is expected to grow from $3.74 billion in 2021 to $4.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The global biodegradable plastic market share is expected to grow to $7.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Product innovations are a key trend shaping the biodegradable plastics market outlook. Many organizations are launching innovative products in the biodegradable plastics, which are cost-effective and sustainable in nature. For example, in July 2021, Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) based in India had launched biodegradable packaging products that are manufactured from biodegradable plant-based food-grade materials. They are available in a water-resistant form and can be degraded in three months. These packaging bags are an ocean-safe alternative to single-use plastics, cost-effective and sustainable.

Major players covered in the global biodegradable plastics industry are BASF, NatureWorks, BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC., Novamont S.p.A., Mitsubishi, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC, Kruger Inc., Total Corbion PLA, Perstorp, K.D. FEDDERSEN, UrthPact, LLC, BIoTec Pvt. Ltd., BioGreen, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Plantic Technologies Limited, Amcor limited, and Mondi Group.

TBRC’s global biodegradable plastics market report is segmented by type into polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), polybutylene succinate (PBS), PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates), starch blends, others, by end-user into packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, others.



