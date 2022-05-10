Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare/medical simulation market size is expected to grow from $2.57 billion in 2021 to $2.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.04%. The change in the healthcare or medical simulation market growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilising their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per TBRC’s healthcare/medical simulation market research the market is expected to reach $5.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.99%. The demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures globally has contributed to the healthcare/medical simulation market growth.

The healthcare/medical simulation market consists of sales of simulation devices and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) for the purpose of educating and training healthcare professionals. Healthcare and medical simulation allows medical professionals to practice tasks in realistic settings by means of tools and models prior to working in real-world scenarios and offers opportunities to increase patient safety, reduce healthcare costs, and improve learners’ competence and confidence.

Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Trends

The development of advanced procedure simulators is a key trend in the healthcare and medical simulation market.

Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Segments

The global healthcare/medical simulation market is segmented:

By Product and Service: Healthcare Anatomical Models, Web-Based Simulation, Healthcare Simulation Software, Simulation Training Services

By End-User: Academic Institutes, Hospitals, Military Organizations

By Technology: High-Fidelity Simulators, Medium-Fidelity Simulators, Low-Fidelity Simulators

By Geography: The global healthcare/medical simulation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare/medical simulation global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3B Scientific, 3D Systems, CAE, Inc, 3DMed, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd, Altay Scientific, Limbs & Things Ltd, Surgical Science, Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc, Mentice AB, IngMar Medical, Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., VirtaMed AG, KaVo Dental GmbH, Simendo, Cardionics, Epona, HRV Simulation, Inovus Medical, Tellyes Scientific Co., Ltd., Symgery, Synaptive Medical, and VRMagic Holding AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

