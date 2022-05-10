County Council Meets on May 10 at 9 a.m. to Review the FY23 Operating Budget for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service and Introduce Multiple Supplemental Appropriations for Small Business, Hotel and Rental Assistance and Affordable Housing

MARYLAND, September 5 - Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, WorkSource Montgomery Non-Departmental Account, $3,000,000 for COVID-19 Workforce Support Programs; and Amendment to the FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872, Section G, FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: WorkSource Montgomery, Inc.

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $3 million special appropriation for COVID-19 workforce support programs, which would provide funding for WorkSource Montgomery, Inc. to implement recovery programs for the County’s businesses and residents.

The Council reviewed proposed funding options for the remaining $27.5 million in unallocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding on April 19, 2022. WorkSource previously received ARPA funding allocated to Maryland and is currently implementing recovery programs. This appropriation will augment these programs in FY22 and beyond.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for May 17.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Office of the County Executive, $4,690,000 for COVID-19 Business Rental Assistance and Hotel Relief Programs; and Amendment to FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872, Section G, FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Latino Economic Development Corporation of Washington, D.C.

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $4.69 million special appropriation for COVID-19 business rental assistance and hotel relief programs. Two million dollars would be allocated to the small business rental assistance program to provide funding for previously awarded but unfunded businesses and for new businesses to apply and receive a grant. This program will use the criteria approved in Council Resolution No. 19-782 and be administered by the Latino Economic Development Center. An additional $2.69 million would be allocated to the hotel relief program to provide new funding for accommodation providers. This program will use the criteria approved in Council Resolution No. 19-718.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for May 17.

Special Appropriation #22-86 to the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development – Emergency Rental Assistance Program, $8,800,000

Introduction: The Council will introduce an $8.8 million special appropriation for the County’s emergency rental assistance program, which continues the County’s ability to implement the federal emergency rental assistance program and provide rental and utility assistance to households facing economic hardship as a result of the pandemic.

Previously, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was awarded more than $28 million from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s emergency rental assistance program and the state has now awarded an additional $8.8 million for this purpose.

A public hearing and vote is scheduled for May 17.

Special Appropriation #22-85 to the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development – Emergency Rental Assistance Program, $6,488,000 (Source of Funds: State Grant)

Introduction: The Council will introduce a more than $6.4 million special appropriation for the emergency rental assistance program. DHHS was awarded this funding as a sub-grantee from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 by providing rental and utility assistance to households facing economic hardship as a result of the pandemic.

A public hearing and vote is scheduled for May 17.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY21-26 CIP, Department of Housing and Community Affairs - $14,749,992 for Affordable Housing Acquisition and Preservation

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a more than $14.7 million supplemental appropriation to the FY22 Capital Budget and amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the Affordable Housing Acquisition and Preservation project. The appropriation for this project will support affordable housing developments throughout the County.

The appropriation is needed to provide loan repayment funds for the acquisition and renovation of properties for the purpose of preserving or increasing the County's affordable housing inventory. Properties may be acquired by the County, nonprofit developers, the Housing Opportunities Commission or other entities that agree to develop or redevelop property for affordable housing.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. The Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee recommends approval.