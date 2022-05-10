Global Live Cell Imaging Market to Reach Higher by 2027, Globally |UnivDatos Market Insights
The Global Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the live cell imaging market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The live cell imaging market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the live cell imaging market. The live cell imaging market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the live cell imaging market at the global and regional levels. The Global Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2021-2027.
Market Overview
On average, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 38 new drugs every year between 2010 and 2019 (with a peak of 59 in 2018), which is 60% more than the yearly average over the previous decade. Also, at the beginning of 2021, there were 10,223 drugs in the pre-clinical phase of the R&D pipeline. With this growth in the number of drug launches and other drug discovery activities globally, the demand for high-content screening (HCS) techniques has been increasing rapidly all over the globe as the use of HCS makes the drug development process more time and cost-efficient. Thereby, boosting the live cell imaging market.
Furthermore, the rapidly growing aging population, increasing research & development activities in the cell biology sector, and the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases are some other factors driving the live cell imaging market globally. For instance, cancer is the second most common cause of death in the US, after heart disease. Further, in 2022, a total of 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the country, which is about 1,670 deaths a day.
COVID-19 Impact
The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The live cell imaging market has been significantly impacted during these times owing to the growing demand for live imaging cell systems among the researchers helping them to investigate cellular behavior during viral research.
Global live cell imaging market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Product, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Equipment
• Consumable
• Software
Amongst Product, the consumables segment of the global live cell imaging market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.
By Technology, the market is primarily segmented into
• Time-lapse Microscopy
• Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP)
• Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)
• High content screening (HCS)
• Others
By Technology, the FRET segment dominated the global live cell imaging market and will row at XX% CAGR to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027.
By Application, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Cell Biology
• Developmental Biology
• Stem Cell & Drug Discovery
• Others
By Application, the cell biology segment garners a significant share of the global live cell imaging market and will row at XX% CAGR to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027.
By End-Users, the market is primarily segmented into
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Academic & Research Institutes
• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Amongst End-Users, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment of the global live cell imaging market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.
Live Cell Imaging Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
Geographically, the North America region dominated the live cell imaging market with almost US$ XX billion revenue in 2020 owing to the growing geriatric population in the region.
The major players targeting the market includes
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• PerkinElmer, Inc.
• Carl Zeiss AG
• Danaher Corporation
• Olympus Corporation
• Sartorius AG
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Nikon Corporation
• Biotek Instruments, Inc.
• CytoSMART Technologies
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the live cell imaging market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the live cell imaging market?
• Which factors are influencing the live cell imaging market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the live cell imaging market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the live cell imaging market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the live cell imaging market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
