Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare cloud computing market size is expected to grow from $28.36 billion in 2021 to $32.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.60%. The change in the healthcare cloud computing market growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $58.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.77%. The rise in the adoption of information technology in the healthcare sector is significantly driving the healthcare cloud computing market growth.

The healthcare cloud computing market consists of the sales of healthcare cloud computing services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that use remote servers accessed through the internet to store, manage, and process healthcare-related data. Healthcare cloud computing allows professionals and individuals to maintain electronic medical records for storing information about patient interactions, reduce data storage costs, offer superior data security, and more.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Trends

Technological advances in healthcare infrastructure are a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare cloud computing market. Major companies operating in the healthcare cloud computing sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segments

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented:

By Deployment Model: Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud

By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers

By Pricing Model: Pay-As-You-Go, Spot Pricing

By Service Model: Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

By Application: Clinical Information System, Non-Clinical Information System

By Geography: The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare cloud computing global market overviews, healthcare cloud computing global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global healthcare cloud computing global market, healthcare cloud computing global market share, healthcare cloud computing global market segments and geographies, healthcare cloud computing global market players, healthcare cloud computing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The healthcare cloud computing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM, Carestream Health, athenahealth, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Cisco Systems Inc., Iron Mountain Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Care Cloud Corporation, ClearDATA, Dell, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., VMware, Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc. are major players in the healthcare cloud computing market.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

