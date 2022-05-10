GRNGrid at Miami Bitcoin 2022

GRN Grid at Miami 2022 Khalilah Ali GRN

Miami Bitcoin 2022 visitors excited about the world's first sustainable blockchain.

AMSTELVEEN, NOORD HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) was set to welcome thousands of visitors and fintech industry leaders for the largest Bitcoin event in the history of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin 2022 brought successfully together company founders, c-suite executives, bitcoin holders and investors to fulfill their mission to accelerate bitcoin adoption and hyperbitcoinization.

GRNBi BV, initiator of the GRN Grid project, saw this event as the perfect opportunity to launch their rebranded product GRN Energy. GRN Energy is set out to supply computing capacity powered by renewable energy for everyone interested in making the green switch.

The unique GRN Energy booth caught the attention of many visitors, celebrities, companies and investors. Part of the GRN Grid Team was also present at the booth to inform visitors about the GRN Grid project and its green vision to counteract the carbon footprint of current blockchains. GRN Grid is a decentralized blockchain with sustainability as a core value and a unique proof of stake V2 algorithm. To learn more about the project read the greenpaper (www.grngrid.com/greenpaper).

"Our team interviewed many visitors of Bitcoin 2022 about the current energy consumption of blockchain. These interviews confirmed that the sustainable aspect of cryptocurrencies is a serious, controversial and much discussed topic. This gave us the confidence that the timing is right to

build a sustainable layer 1 blockchain project, said John de Vroede (co- initiator of GRN Grid):"

de Vroede added, Many were impressed about the sustainability and unique user-friendly features of the GRN Grid project. They supported the vision by joining us in the GRN community and are eager to actively participate.

To learn more about the project please visit www.GRNGrid.com

