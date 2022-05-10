Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market size is expected to increase from $6.24 billion in 2021 to $7.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.13%. The change in the gallium nitride semiconductor market growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilising their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market size is expected to reach $12.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.38%. Increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market growth.

The gallium nitride semiconductor devices market consists of sales of semiconductor device products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the manufacturing of semiconductor devices such as transistors and diodes for the conversion of energy to power using gallium nitride material. Gallium nitride semiconductor devices have dynamic electric and chemical properties that are used to develop electronic power devices that are very hard, mechanically stable, high voltage, and have a high frequency. Gallium nitride semiconductors are on the rise as a replacement for silicon-based semiconductors because they can meet growing demands for improved power system efficiency, performance, and system cost.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market. The key players in the market are focusing on developing new technological solutions to increase the reliability of power supply circuits.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Segments

The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is segmented:

By Component: Transistor, Diode, Rectifier, Power IC

By Device Type: Opto-Semiconductors, Power Semiconductors, RF Semiconductors

By Application: Lighting and Lasers, Supplies and Inverters, Radio Frequency, Power Drives, Consumer and Enterprises, Industrial, Telecommunications, Automotive, Renewables, Aerospace and Defense Healthcare

By Wafer Size: 2 Inch, 4-Inch, 6-Inch, 8-Inch

By Geography: The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gallium nitride semiconductor devices global market overviews, gallium nitride semiconductor devices global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market, gallium nitride semiconductor devices global market share, gallium nitride semiconductor devices global market segments and geographies, gallium nitride semiconductor devices global market trends, gallium nitride semiconductor devices global market players, gallium nitride semiconductor devices global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cree, Inc., Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, Inc., NexgenPowerSystems, NXP Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung, Mitsubishi Electric, MACOM, ST Micro

Electronics, Panasonic, Dialog Semiconductor, ST Micro Electronics, Panasonic, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

