Global Dry Construction Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Dry Construction Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dry Construction Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dry Construction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dry construction market size is expected to grow from $69.78 billion in 2021 to $73.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.83%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global dry construction market size is expected to reach $89.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.18%. The increasing focus on sustainable construction is expected to propel the dry construction market growth.

The dry construction market consists of sales of dry construction systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the use of lightweight materials, structures, and systems created on the principle of lightweight construction. Dry construction aims at reducing the usage of water, reducing construction time, improving moisture resistance, enhancing fire safety and reducing the impact of real estate on the environment.

Global Dry Construction Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the dry construction market. Major stakeholders operating in the dry construction sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Dry Construction Market Segments

The global dry construction market is segmented:

By Type: Supporting Framework, Boarding

By Material: Plasterboard, Wood, Metal, Plastic

By System: Ceiling System, Wall System, Flooring System

By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

By Geography: The global dry construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Saint Gobain, Xella Group, Etex Group, Fletcher Building, USG Boral, CSR, Knauf, Panel Rey, Pabco Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Georgia Pacific, Beijing New Building Materials, 3G Drywall, New Orleans Glass Company and CANO ROOFING

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

