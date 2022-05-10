Submit Release
Việt Nam pilots cash withdrawal at ATMs with chip-based ID cards

VIETNAM, May 10 -  

Cash withdrawals using chip-based ID cards is being piloted at several banks in Hà Nội and Quảng Ninh Province. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — People will be able to withdraw cash from ATMs by scanning their chip-based ID cards under a new pilot service provided by the Ministry of Public Security.

The ministry’s Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order said the department has organised the withdrawal of money using chip-based ID cards at several banks.

After people scan ID cards at the ATM, the banking system immediately checks and verifies the information on the chip and allows them to withdraw money.

At the moment, just bank cards and QR codes can be used to withdraw cash at ATMs.

According to the department, the use of chip-based ID cards will help minimise the risks of card forgery and ensure safety in financial transactions.

Instead of using a PIN, the banking system will check and verify the information via biometric data, including face and fingerprint recognition.

The service is being piloted with a number of large banks in Hà Nội and Quảng Ninh Province. BIDV and VietinBank are among the first banks to provide the service.

The new form of cash withdrawal is expected to be expanded throughout the banking system in the near future.

Đỗ Mạnh Hùng, a customer of BIDV, told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) online newspaper that he had to show his ID card for the bank staff to check information and fill in the form manually every time he made a transaction.

The process usually took about 10-15 minutes.

The new service was fully automatic, simple, convenient and quite fast. The process took only two minutes, he said.

The application of chip-based ID cards also supports banks in the process of authentication and reduces the workload for staff.

A representative of VietinBank said the time needed to verify customers’ information was only 6-8 seconds per transaction.

The service is also available for those who have just converted from a normal ID card to chip-based card but have not updated their information with the bank, he said. — VNS

