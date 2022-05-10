Bleaching Agents Market Size 2022 - An Increase In The Consumption Of Bakery Products Is Driving Industry Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Demand for bleaching agents is increasing due to rising demand for bread & bread-related products, growing urban population, increasing disposable income

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bleaching Agents Market has observed unceasing growth in the past few years and has prospects to grow even further till 2026. The study provides a comprehensive view and insights, highlighting the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help interested individuals or individuals to frame better business strategies and make informed decisions for superior profitability. Moreover, the forecast aids venture or private players, in assessing the companies and taking the best available route to optimize their options.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bleaching Agents Market was valued at USD 726.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1106.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The demand for bleaching agents is increasing significantly due to the rising demand for bread and bread-related products, growing urban population, increasing disposable income, and the technological advancements in flour quality assessment. Chlorine dioxide is the most effective bleaching agent, which provides instant bleaching effect to bakery products, flour, and dough.

The report offers a thorough analysis of the regions with regards to production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, technological and product advancements, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, consumer behavior shifts, and presence of key market players in each region. The report also covers a comprehensive country-wise analysis to impart better understanding of the scope and growth of the market.

The report includes an extensive study of industry, strategic initiatives adopted by major companies, growth prospects, market position, and shares held by key participants to provide readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report also studies strategic initiatives undertaken by major companies in the market, including product launches, product innovation, and technological development, to strengthen their position in the market. It also studies notable business events, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions.

Key Participants:

Key participants include BASF, Evonik, AkzoNobel, Siemer Milling, Hawkins, Peroxychem, Supraveni Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Engrain, and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• As of 2018, North America regional bleaching agents market is accounted for 28 % market share and is expected to witness significant growth attributing to rising living standards that demand enhanced food products in terms of appearance, texture, and taste.

• The chlorine dioxide segment of the bleaching agent market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2026. Chlorine dioxide has an instant bleaching effect on food products. Chlorine dioxide is also used for washing fruits & vegetables, for fish & meat processing, and brewing as it acts as the microbiological controller.

• Based on form, the powder segment accounted for more than 50% of the bleaching agents market share. The powdered forms have a longer shelf life and are stable at room temperature. Moreover, the dosing of powdered bleaching agents is more accessible than that of liquid products.

• Europe's regional bleaching agents market was valued at USD 330.5 Million in 2018. It is due to the high consumption of bakery products, which increases the demand for bleaching agents market.

• The ban on flour bleaching agents such as chlorine and potassium iodate in some regions is likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast years.

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

• Azodicarbonamide

• Hydrogen peroxide

• Ascorbic acid

• Acetone peroxide

• Chlorine dioxide

• Others

Form (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

• Powder

• Liquid

Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

• Bakery products

• Flour

• Cheese

• Others applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Objective of Studies:

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Bleaching Agents market.

