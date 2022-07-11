Global Home Warranty Service Market Expected to Reach $13.6 Billion | Application Residential Commercial

Home Warranty Service Market

home warranty services market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intelligence report by Allied Market Research is the solid outcome of deep study and arduous assessment of numerous dynamics modeling the growth of the Home Warranty Service market. Allied Market Research fosters a highly efficient team of experts, strategists, analysts, and industry specialists who provide proper frameworks and approaches to make efficient decisions. Their systematic analysis and insights help executives steer through their critical priorities with utmost confidence.

The frontrunners in the industry

The major market players analyzed in the global Home Warranty Service market report comprise AFC Home Club, Cinch Home Services, Inc., First American Home Warranty, FNHW (Fidelity National Home Warranty), Frontdoor, Inc., Home Buyers Warranty Corporation, Landmark Home Warranty, Old Republic International Corporation, Oneguard Home Warranties, and Transforms SR Brands LLC. These players have brought forth an array of different stratagems, which take in new alliances, development, partnership, joint collaboration, and others to sustain their stand in the sector.

Analysis of the Covid-19 scenario-

Outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a preposterous impact on the lives of people. Most of the business verticals across the world were highly affected. The Home Warranty Service market report doles out a compact overview of the Covid-19 impact on the industry. Moreover, it takes in a micro- and macro-economic impact assessment. The report further cites the market extent and share as one of the major impacts of the pandemic. At the same time, it offers a detailed overview of the influence of COVID-19 on the Home Warranty Service market supply chain.

Last but not the least; the market report focuses on the key approaches incorporated by the industry players throughout the global health crisis. In a nutshell, the Home Warranty Service market report offers an overview of pre- as well as post-Covid-19 impact exploration.

Key Findings Of The Study

By distribution channel, the brokers segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

Depending on type, the home system segment dominated the market in 2020.

Depending on sales channel, the renewals segment dominated the market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the residential led the market in 2020.

Region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.



The major queries answered in the report are given below:

Who are the frontrunners active in the global Home Warranty Service market?

What is the dominant scenario of the market?

What are the existing drifts & leanings that would possibly determine the global Home Warranty Service market study in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, limitations, and opportunities in the industry?

What are the probable forecasts for the future that would help in coming up with further strategic steps to propel the growth of the market?



