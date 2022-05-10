Hard Seltzer Market 2022 | Worth US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 13.6% by 2027

Hard Seltzer Market Share Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global hard seltzer market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global hard seltzer market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027. Hard seltzer represents a carbonated beverage similar to beer, with almost 5% alcohol by volume. It is prepared from brewed cane sugar, malted rice, soda water, and flavorings. Hard seltzer comes in numerous flavors, including lemon, watermelon, lime, strawberry, passionfruit, pomegranate, tangerine, etc. It is a healthy alternative to regular alcoholic drinks, on account of it being gluten-free with low calorie, carbohydrate, and sugar content. As a result, hard seltzer is widely available in hypermarkets, supermarkets, online stores, etc., across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hard-seltzer-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Hard Seltzer Market Trends:

The shifting consumer preferences towards beverages with low alcohol content are among the primary factors driving the hard seltzer market. In line with this, the increasing popularity of flavored alcoholic beverages and the escalating demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) sparkling beverages, such as hard seltzer, are further propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing influence of Western cultures and cuisines, the elevating levels of urbanization, and the inflating disposable income levels of consumers are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the expanding requirement for gluten-free beverages among people suffering from inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns are encouraging numerous manufacturers to introduce new packaging designs that are portable and recyclable, which is anticipated to fuel the hard seltzer market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3b9E8h6

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hard seltzer manufacturers being

Some of these key players include:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev

• Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

• Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

• Ficks & Co

• Future Proof Brands LLC

• Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

• Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

• Oskar Blues Brewery

• White Claw Hard Seltzer

Breakup by ABV Content:

• 1% to 4.9%

• 5% to 6.9%

• 7% and Above

Breakup by Packaging Material:

• Cans

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Sparkling Water

• Carbonated Water

• Alcohol

• Fruit Flavours

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Hard Seltzer Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Research Reports:

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562128540/digital-signage-market-to-reach-us-35-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-6-69

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562128763/digital-asset-management-market-to-reach-us-13-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-19-2-size-share-growth-forecast-2022-27

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562316973/running-gear-market-analysis-2022-by-accessories-demand-trends-growth-statistics-regions-europe-india-us-gcc

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562317745/specialty-paper-market-to-reach-41-4-billion-metric-tons-by-2027-growth-rate-at-a-cagr-of-4

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562317966/stylus-pen-market-to-reach-us-24-3-billion-by-2027-growth-rate-at-a-cagr-of-10-4

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562318482/computational-fluid-dynamics-cfd-market-to-reach-us-3-428-million-by-2027-growth-rate-at-a-cagr-of-8-2

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562319412/semiconductor-foundry-market-to-reach-us-111-2-billion-by-2027-growth-rate-at-a-cagr-of-7-44

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.