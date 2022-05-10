Dietary Fiber Market 2022 | Worth US$ 12.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.8% by 2027

Dietary Fiber Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dietary Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global dietary fiber market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global dietary fiber market reached a value of US$ 7.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Dietary fibers, also known as roughage, are essential nutrients that are helpful in maintaining the proper functioning of the digestive system. These are mainly derived from plants and comprise cellulose and non-cellulosic polysaccharides. These fibers aid in maintaining one’s body weight while reducing the risks of developing diabetes and heart diseases by lowering blood sugar levels and cholesterol.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dietary-fibre-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Dietary Fiber Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing inclination of the masses towards leading healthier lifestyles. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about the importance of consuming a balanced diet is favorably impacting the market growth. Besides this, the rising incidences of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), hypertension, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders, are further providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including the rising consumer expenditure on food and nutrition and the widespread utilization of insoluble dietary fibers in food fortification, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3uglOK5

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill Inc.

• DowDuPont

• FutureCeuticals Inc.

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Ingredion Inc.

• Kerry Group

• Lonza Group AG

• Nexira SAS

• Roquette Frères

• Südzucker

• Tate & Lyle

Breakup by Type:

• Soluble Dietary Fiber

o Inulin

o Pectin

o Polydextrose

o Beta-glucan

o Others

• Insoluble Dietary Fiber

o Cellulose

o Hemicellulose

o Chitin & Chitosan

o Lignin

o Fiber/Bran

o Resistant Starch

o Others

Breakup by Source:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Cereals and Grains

• Legumes

• Nuts and Seeds

Breakup by Application:

• Functional Foods and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal Feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Research Reports:

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/559789418/global-digital-video-content-market-2022-size-share-growth-top-companies-analysis-and-forecast-report-2027

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/559866300/sports-nutrition-market-to-reach-us-74-2-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-7-9

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/559866612/machine-tools-market-to-reach-us-123-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-4-91

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/559867178/smart-parking-market-to-reach-us-8-52-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-13-4

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/560407721/animal-health-market-to-reach-us-43-7-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-3-6-global-size-share-trends-and-report-2022-2027

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562127754/caustic-soda-market-to-reach-88-46-million-tons-by-2027-cagr-1-9-size-price-growth-analysis-report-2022-2027

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562128218/cloud-gaming-market-to-reach-us-9-439-9-million-by-2027-cagr-48-3-size-share-key-players-forecast-2022-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.