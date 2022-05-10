Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 56th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the 300 block of 56th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:20 pm, officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, May 9, 2022, 23 year-old Richard Price, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

###