Congratulatory address on the occasion of the celebration of the 77th anniversary of the Victory over fascism

TAJIKISTAN, May 9 - Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate all veterans of war and labor, especially participants in the Second World War - the worst war in the history of mankind, as well as all those who worked hard in the rear in those tragic years, all the people of the country on the occasion of the anniversary of the Victory over fascism and I wish every family in Tajikistan peace, tranquility, happiness, good luck and a prosperous life.

May 9th for our people means the date of memory of the courageous struggle of the sons of Tajikistan at the front, honoring those who fell on the battlefields, the hard work of our people, who have toiled together for many years to ensure victory.

Of the one and a half million population of Tajikistan in 1941, more than 300 thousand people were sent to the battlefields - 20 percent of the population of our republic, that is, the main labor force, of which more than a hundred thousand died, their names and exploits are forever inscribed in the pages of the history of our people.

Let me remind you that the hardships of the past fell mainly on children, adolescents, women and the elderly.

They selflessly worked in the most difficult conditions, despite the hardships and deprivations, provided the population of the country with food and made a valuable contribution to the defense of the freedom of peoples.

In this sense, the activity of our people in those most difficult years is an example for present generations and a living lesson of conscientious labor.

Today, out of hundreds of thousands of war veterans in our country, only 57 people are registered, who are under the care of the state and the Government of the country.

It should be noted that the consequences of the Second World War, as the most tragic war in the history of mankind, are still observed and felt in the hearts of the inhabitants of the planet after almost eighty years.

Especially today, when the situation in the world is very unstable and more and more complicated, humanity is going through one of the most difficult periods in its history after the Second World War, and the people of the planet are threatened by new dangers, such as international terrorism, extremism, religious radicalism, cyber crimes and other undesirable phenomena, including climate change and the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19, peace, friendship, integration and cooperation among the states and peoples of the world are becoming increasingly important.

The people of Tajikistan, who once again experienced the horrors of an imposed civil war, having sacrificed more than a hundred thousand of their children on the battlefields of World War II, are well aware of the price of peace and political stability.

Because as a result of the imposed civil war in the nineties of the last century, more than 150 thousand people died in our country, that is, there are more losses in the civil war than the victims of the Second World War.

That is why we always stand for peace and the peaceful settlement of all conflicts through negotiations and the use of diplomatic means.

Today, the people of Tajikistan are grateful that peace and stability reign in our beloved Motherland, we work hard for the prosperity of our country and the progress of our independent state in the conditions of national unity and a creative atmosphere in the country.

Protecting this great good - the security of the state and society, maintaining peace, tranquility, political stability and national unity - is the sacred duty of each of us and future generations.

In today's difficult and crisis situation, that is, in the face of the threat of famine in some regions and countries of the world, the ongoing spread of COVID-19, climate change and its adverse effects, as well as the spread of new threats, we must be more vigilant, unite more than ever, work even more diligently, make every effort to protect the food security of our country, be economical.

In addition to this, we are obliged to educate our children - adolescents and young people in the spirit of patriotism, a high sense of national identity, peacemaking, humanism, striving for creation and improvement.

Along with this, we must live in peace, friendship, cooperation and mutual respect with all the peoples and nations of the world and, above all, with our close neighbors.

Expressing these good intentions, I congratulate all the participants in the Second World War and the glorious people of Tajikistan on Victory Day over fascism and wish every family in the country health, peace and tranquility, and our beloved Tajikistan - eternal peace and stability.